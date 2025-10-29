Shohei Ohtani Greatest Ever. Period

ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Craig Shemon
Shohei Ohtani Greatest Ever! As the World Series between the LA Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays is knotted up at 2-2 we must acknowledge Dodgers Superstar Shohei Ohtani is the greatest baseball player ever. Full stop. Period.

All the greats from baseball's past cannot compare to Ohtani. That list includes Babe Ruth, Ty Cobb, Hank Aaron or any other name you want to insert here. It is not hyperbolic to suggest Ohtani, with his combined hitting and pitching skills, is the best ever. He just is.

This isn't an argument like other sports where we argue about the greatest ever. How many football arguments go back and forth about the greatest between Jerry Rice or Tom Brady or some other old-school player? In basketball, how many endless arguments go back and forth between LeBron James and Michael Jordan or Wilt Chamberlain or Kareem Abdul-Jabbar? By the way, LeBron was in attendance to see Ohtani in Game Four of the World Series. Greatness likes to watch greatness!

SHOHEI OHTANI GREATEST EVER

How many times to you say "wow" about the same player in any sport? More than Ohtani? Probably not. How about Game Three? He got on base a record nine times in an 18 inning game that included two homers and two doubles? How about him turning around and going six innings as the starting pitcher hours later? Wow!

Shohei Ohtani Greatest Ever: How many of you who don't watch a lot of baseball tuned in just to see him play? For more baseball talk and analysis tune in each weekday to Craig Shemon and Company from 2-6 pm on ESPN Southwest Florida.

MLBShohei OhtaniWorld Series
Craig ShemonEditor
Craig Shemon has been hosting afternoons on ESPN Southwest Florida since 2017. Prior to that he was a nationally syndicated host in Los Angeles at FOX Sports Radio and in Houston at Yahoo! Sports Radio. Along the way Craig did play-by-play for the NFL on FOX, NFL Europe, Big Ten Network, and The Citadel Radio Network. Craig is a native Detroiter and Indiana University graduate. He has been known to proudly display his Detroit and IU fandom on the air. Craig likes to write about athletes, create quizzes, and covers big sports headlines.
