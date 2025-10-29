Shohei Ohtani Greatest Ever. Period

Shohei Ohtani Greatest Ever! As the World Series between the LA Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays is knotted up at 2-2 we must acknowledge Dodgers Superstar Shohei Ohtani is the greatest baseball player ever. Full stop. Period.

All the greats from baseball's past cannot compare to Ohtani. That list includes Babe Ruth, Ty Cobb, Hank Aaron or any other name you want to insert here. It is not hyperbolic to suggest Ohtani, with his combined hitting and pitching skills, is the best ever. He just is.

This isn't an argument like other sports where we argue about the greatest ever. How many football arguments go back and forth about the greatest between Jerry Rice or Tom Brady or some other old-school player? In basketball, how many endless arguments go back and forth between LeBron James and Michael Jordan or Wilt Chamberlain or Kareem Abdul-Jabbar? By the way, LeBron was in attendance to see Ohtani in Game Four of the World Series. Greatness likes to watch greatness!

SHOHEI OHTANI GREATEST EVER

How many times to you say "wow" about the same player in any sport? More than Ohtani? Probably not. How about Game Three? He got on base a record nine times in an 18 inning game that included two homers and two doubles? How about him turning around and going six innings as the starting pitcher hours later? Wow!