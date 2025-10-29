Phil Jackson’s Breakup with Carmelo Anthony Triggered His Knicks Departure

Phil Jackson's bumpy relationship with Carmelo Anthony led to his departure as New York Knicks president in 2017, according to his upcoming book. Jackson, who was the team's president from 2014 to 2017, faced challenges both on and off the court. Tension with Anthony defined his time with the team.

In a discussion with Knicks owner James Dolan, Jackson admitted his relationship with Anthony was "busted." He mentioned leaving if Anthony stayed, Jackson told ESPN.

Jackson departed in June 2017 when the team decided not to buy out Anthony’s contract. Jackson had publicly criticized Anthony, worsening their troubled relationship. The tension between Jackson and Anthony grew more pronounced, with Jackson suggesting the team should trade Anthony for a shot at a championship.

Anthony, who joined the Knicks in 2011, was traded three months after Jackson’s departure. Jackson hinted to the media that Anthony "would be better off somewhere else." This unrest added to the team's instability.

Phil Jackson’s decision to appoint Derek Fisher head coach was one he later called a "mistake." He also revealed that the job affected his personal life, notably his relationship with Jeanie Buss, Lakers owner.

The Knicks, under Jackson's leadership, fell short of expectations. Over his three seasons, the team never exceeded 32 wins a year and missed the playoffs. In 2014, Jackson signed Anthony to a five-year, $124 million deal which included a no-trade clause.

Jackson reflected on his attempts to alter Anthony’s playing style. He believed he could transform Anthony into a championship leader but admitted to overestimating his impact on the player’s game. This inability to adapt led to a breakdown of trust between them.

Anthony later suggested his departure felt forced, asserting he was "pushed out" of New York. This belief reinforced the notion that Jackson's role was pivotal.

Despite his coaching successes, Jackson's efforts as a Knicks executive didn't mirror those achievements. When he left, organizational issues persisted, casting a shadow over the franchise.