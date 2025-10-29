Custom Range Rover Intended for Shaquille O’Neal Stolen During Shipping: Investigation Underway

A unique $180,000 Range Rover for Shaquille O'Neal was stolen while being transported from Georgia to Louisiana. Designed to accommodate O'Neal's 7-foot-1 frame, it was destined for an LSU game but never showed up.

FirstLine Trucking LLC, the transport company, reported a hacking issue, leading to confusion about who picked up the car. Ahmad Abdelrahman from Effortless Motors, the shop that customized the SUV, pointed out this problem. He said, "We do all his cars. This time, we set up transport, and transport claimed they were hacked and don’t know who picked up the vehicle. It's been missing since Monday," said Ahmad Abdelrahman to the outlet.

Police tracked the vehicle's journey and discovered it disappeared near Atlanta. They're investigating how the SUV was transferred among shops during shipping. Investigators have several suspects and have issued many search warrants to uncover the details of the theft.

The SUV left a shop in Dahlonega, Georgia, making its way to the Atlanta area before vanishing on its route to Baton Rouge. These details map its journey before disappearing.

Effortless Motors, a California-based company, has worked with O'Neal on customizations since 2023. They're offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the SUV's return, eager to resolve the mystery. This theft disrupts their otherwise smooth relationship with the former NBA star.

The vehicle's journey included several stops, starting in Dahlonega and ending with its disappearance. This aspect of the case raises questions about transportation procedures and possible vulnerabilities the thieves might have exploited.

Authorities are still gathering evidence to identify who's behind the SUV's theft and how they manipulated the trucking firm's system. They're working to retrieve the vehicle and prevent such incidents in the future.