The Kansas City Chiefs Look Like the Kansas City Chiefs

Craig Shemon
The Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs look like the Kansas City Chiefs again. However, after an awful start where Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw two early interceptions, they looked like their old selves by the second half and beat the Washington Commanders 28-7. By the fourth quarter the Chiefs could do whatever they wanted on their way to improving their record to 5-3 and avoided entering November with a .500 record. The Commanders played without injured quarterback Jayden Daniels who is nursing a hamstring injury.

Mahomes threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns. Kareem Hunt scored twice with a catch and a run. Rashee Rice played his second game since returning from his suspension and had 9 catches for 93 yards and a score. And Travis Kelce hauled in 6 catches for 99 yards and a team record tying touchdown. It was his 83rd career score which matches Priest Holmes.

The Commanders saw the return of offensive weapons Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel but they only combined for 6 catches. They fell to 3-5.

The Chiefs will be able to prove if they are really on a roll now with their upcoming schedule. Three of their next four games are on the road at Buffalo, Denver and Dallas. They have a home date mixed in there against the Colts who have the best record in the NFL.

The Commanders have two home games coming up against the Seahawks and Lions.

For more NFL talk and analysis including the Kansas City Chiefs, tune in each weekday to Craig Shemon and Company from 2-6 pm on ESPN Southwest Florida.

Craig Shemon
