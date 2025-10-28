Tampa Bay Lightning vs Nashville Predators Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Tampa Bay Lightning will take a trip to the south to face the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. The Lightning have endured a disappointing start to the season, dropping games to the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Ottawa Senators. The Predators have experienced a similar start to the campaign, amassing a 4-6 record that reads in the standings as 4-4-2 thanks to a couple of overtime losses to the Utah Mammoth and the Montreal Canadiens.

While virtually every part of Tampa Bay's team has been disappointing, the offense has been particularly concerning. The Lightning are yet to score more than four goals in a contest, and a four-game stretch saw them score two or fewer goals in each, despite two of the contests reaching overtime. Jake Guentzel leads the team with 10 points, while Anthony Cirelli leads the squad with five goals. A lacking Nashville defense offers an intriguing opportunity for the Lightning to break their slump. In the goal, Andrei Vasilevskiy has provided solid play, but the lack of support on the offensive side has left him in the lurch.

The Predators looked to be putting together a win streak before this contest, but a Sunday defeat to the Dallas Stars shattered Nashville's hopes of putting up three straight wins. Playing on their home ice against a team that is also struggling massively will give the Predators a chance to reboot that win streak. Three of Nashville's four victories have come on its home ice, so the Lightning will be marching into a hostile environment on Tuesday night.

Spread

Lightning -1.5 (+168)

Predators +1.5 (-184)

Money line

Lightning -145

Predators +139

Totals

Over 6 (+104)

Under 6 (-110)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 28, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Lightning vs Predators Betting Trends

The Lightning are 1-8 ATS this year.

The Lightning are 1-3 ATS when playing on the road.

The under is 5-4 in Tampa Bay's games.

The Predators are 5-5 ATS this season.

The Predators are 3-3 ATS when playing at home.

The under is 7-3 in Nashville's games.

Lightning vs Predators Injury Reports

Tampa Bay Lightning

Nick Paul, LW - Out.

Scott Sabourin, RW - Day-to-Day.

Nashville Predators

Roman Josi, D - Out.

Lightning vs Predators Prediction and Pick

It is not a total surprise to see the Lightning as substantial favorites on the money line. The talent on the roster will almost certainly turn things around at some point, and it will likely be sooner rather than later. However, it will not come in this game. The Predators have been solid on their home ice, and the defense has largely held up, even in its tougher matchups. With that being said, the Predators' money line is the best pick on the board.