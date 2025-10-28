Ravens QB Jackson Expected to Return Thursday Against Dolphins After Missing Three Games

Lamar Jackson is back to lead the Ravens' offense Thursday night against Miami, following his three-game break due to a hamstring injury.

The star quarterback got injured while running against Kansas City in Week 4. Doctors cleared him for some practice sessions last week - his first time on the field since early October.

Even without their star player, Baltimore's offense managed to beat Chicago 30-16 in Week 8 with backup Tyler Huntley taking snaps. The win was crucial, improving their record to 2-5.

Everyone expected him to play after the Week 7 break. Those plans changed when his injury flared up right before the game.

Early reports listed Jackson as practicing fully on Friday. Officials later corrected this error, saying he only took part in certain plays instead of running the full first-team offense.

His comeback gives Baltimore's running game a major boost. Before his injury, Jackson was running for 7.2 yards each time he carried the ball, totaling 220 rushing yards in four games.

This game features two AFC teams heading different ways - Miami is hot with three straight wins while Baltimore hopes to build on their first victory without Jackson.

The stats are clear: Without Jackson, the Ravens score 8.3 fewer points and gain 42 fewer yards per game.

Jackson shines in primetime - he's grabbed wins in 8 of his 11 night games as a pro.