Fan in Critical Condition After Fall at PPG Paints Arena During NHL Game

During Monday night's NHL game between Pittsburgh and St. Louis, fans watched in horror as someone fell from the upper level onto the lower seats at PPG Paints Arena. The person is now fighting for their life at Mercy Hospital.

The scary fall from section 200 happened around 7 p.m., when the person landed on another fan below. Arena staff and medical teams rushed to help within seconds. The person who was hit during the fall escaped with minor injuries.

While medical teams worked quickly to help the injured person before taking them to the hospital, the game continued on the ice, with players unaware of what was happening in the stands.

The team released a short statement, saying they're working with OVG Management Group - who runs the arena - to handle everything. They're staying in touch with the person's family while respecting their privacy.

"It doesn't feel right to be talking about points when you hear something like that. Obviously, our thoughts and prayers are with that person and their family, and hopefully they're OK," said Sidney Crosby to NHL.com.

Despite the sad circumstances, Pittsburgh won 6-3. The game was also special for Crosby, who scored his 1,700th NHL point - becoming only the ninth player ever to reach this milestone.

Most fans at the game didn't know about the accident while it was happening. News spread quietly through texts and social media as the game went on.

Quick response from security and emergency teams showed how well the arena's safety plans worked. Police told reporters about the victim's condition but kept other details private while they investigate.