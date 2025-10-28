Ducks vs Panthers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Anaheim Ducks look to finish their five-game road trip strong with a win against the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers Tuesday night.

Anaheim is 4-3-1 and just lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3. The Ducks were able to come back twice in the game, but gave up a power-play goal late in the third. Anaheim out-shot Tampa 40-33, but were out-hit 21-14. The Ducks took advantage of a lot of Bolts puck giveaways. Anaheim was 0-for-2 on the power play and 5-for-6 on the penalty kill. Going to the box too much definitely messed with the Ducks' offensive flow in this game. Troy Terry led the way on offense with one goal, one assist, a plus-2, and four shots on goal.

Florida is 5-5 and just beat the Vegas Golden Knights, 3-0 at home. The Panthers scored late in the first period and added some insurance goals in the third. Hits were pretty even, and Florida out-shot Vegas 26-17. The Panthers took advantage of a lot of Knights puck giveaways, and the defense was able to block a decent amount of shots. The Panthers power play was 0-for-3 and the penalty kill was 2-for-2. Sam Reinhart was the first star of the game with one goal and goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, was the third star, with his 50th career shutout.

Spread

Ducks +1.5 (-152)

Panthers -1.5 (+141)

Money line

Ducks +166

Panthers -174

Total

OVER 6 (-105)

UNDER 6 (-106)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 28, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Ducks vs Panthers Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in five of Anaheim's last seven games.

Anaheim is 4-8 SU in its last 12 games.

Anaheim is 1-9 SU in its last 10 games against Florida.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Florida's last six games.

Florida is 2-5 SU in its last seven games.

Florida is 5-1 SU in its last six games at home.

Ducks vs Panthers Injury Reports

Anaheim Ducks

Chris Kreider, LW - Day-to-day

Radko Gudas, D - Day-to-day

Mikael Granlund, C - Day-to-day

Ryan Strome, C - Injured reserve

Florida Panthers

Jonah Gadjovich, LW - Out

Brad Marchand, LW - Out

Dmitry Kulikov, D - Injured reserve

Matthew Tkachuk, LW - Injured reserve

Tomas Nosek, LW - Injured reserve

Aleksander Barkov, C - Injured reserve

Ducks vs Panthers Predictions and Picks

Anaheim is fifth in scoring, 27th in goals against, 18th on the power play, and tied for 22nd on the penalty kill. Terry leads the team in assists and points. The Ducks are finishing up a five-game road trip, and so far they have gone 2-1-1. It's been a mix of high-scoring wins and close losses. Anaheim's offensive surge has been fueled by young talent, and they have a couple of high point producers. The Ducks have won two of their last five games as the underdog, and the scoring will need to be there against the elite Panthers.

Florida is 29th in scoring, 13th in goals against, 13th on the power play, and 16th on the penalty kill. Bobrovsky has been playing well lately and the Panthers will rely on him to slow down this young, surging Ducks offense. This team is missing some of their best offensive weapons, but they make up for it with veteran depth and more solid defense. Florida is still recovering from a recent five-game road trip, where they lost four games and struggled on both sides of the puck. The recent shutout win is a step in the right direction.

Best Bet: Over