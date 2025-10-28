Dodgers Beat Blue Jays 6-5 in Wild 18-Inning World Series Game

With a clutch swing, Freddie Freeman smashed a walk-off homer in the 18th inning. His hit locked up a 6-5 win for Los Angeles over Toronto in Game 3 of the 2025 World Series, breaking MLB playoff records.

The six-hour, 39-minute marathon matched the record for longest World Series game at 18 innings. Freeman's monster 406-foot shot off Brendon Little gave L.A. a 2-1 lead in the series.

On a historic night, Shohei Ohtani amazed crowds with three new playoff records. He got on base nine times, ripped four extra-base hits, and was walked intentionally four times. He finished with two homers and two doubles.

A parade of pitchers - 19 total - took the mound, throwing an incredible 609 pitches. Ten Dodgers and nine Blue Jays pitchers worked through the epic game that ended at 11:50 p.m. PT.

Will Klein, a rookie who'd never thrown more than 30 pitches, kept things knotted at five. Clayton Kershaw, the seasoned veteran, came in during the 12th to get out of a nerve-wracking bases-loaded jam.

Teams stranded runners everywhere - 37 total, smashing the old playoff record. Toronto left 19 on base while L.A. stranded 18. An incredible 153 batters came to the plate, setting another World Series record.

When Ernie Clement hit a sac fly in the fifth, Toronto took a 4-2 lead. Neither Tyler Glasnow nor Toronto's starter made it through five innings, forcing both bullpens to slug through 13 extra innings.

In the 15th, Freeman almost ended it with a shot to left-center. But Dalton Varsho's jumping catch at the wall kept Toronto alive. Three innings later, Freeman wouldn't miss his chance.