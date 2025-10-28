Chiefs Pull Away in Second Half, Beat Commanders 28-7 as Mahomes Throws Three TDs

In a strong performance, Patrick Mahomes threw three second-half touchdowns, helping Kansas City defeat Washington 28-7 on Sunday. Despite throwing two picks, the star quarterback completed 25 passes for an impressive 299 yards.

The Chiefs broke through with 21 straight points after halftime, securing their fifth win in six games. Their record improved to 5-3 - a big improvement from their rocky start.

Before the half, McLaurin's impressive touchdown catch evened the score at 7-7. Marcus Mariota, filling in for the injured Jayden Daniels, started well with 14 completions on 17 passes, gaining 155 yards and a touchdown.

Washington's offense looked better than Kansas City early on, gaining 194 yards while limiting the Chiefs to 156. But missed opportunities - including a missed field goal and a key turnover - kept them from pulling ahead.

Travis Kelce caught one of the second-half touchdown passes, tying Priest Holmes at 83 career touchdowns - a team record. The Chiefs took over as Hunt and Rice caught scoring passes back-to-back.

Jack Cochrane locked up the win by picking off a late Mariota pass. The Chiefs' tough defense showed up again as Mike Danna broke through for a big sack, making it three straight games with multiple turnovers forced.

The defeat left Washington at 3-5, already matching their losses from last year. They've now lost three in a row, falling further behind Philadelphia in the division.

Both teams had injuries. Chiefs running back Pacheco left the game but came back later, while Commanders tackle Tunsil left at halftime with a leg injury.