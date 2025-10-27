Commanders at Chiefs Close Week 8 on MNF

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 11: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Commanders at Chiefs close week 8 of the NFL schedule on Monday Night Football. These teams are trending in different directions. Kansas City faltered out of the gate at 0-2 but figured things out and they've been getting their starting wide receivers back on the field. Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice are game changers. They are hot, winning four of their last five.

The Chiefs biggest concern is their offensive line as tackle Josh Simmons is out for personal reasons and guard Trey Smith is doubtful with a bad back.

The Commanders are banged up and lost two of their last three games. And this middle portion of their schedule is not going to do them any favors. After playing the Chiefs they host the Seahawks and the Lions next. Quarterback Jayden Daniels is out with a hamstring and Marcus Mariota will play instead. And there is some good news, as Deebo Samuel and Terry McLaurin return to the lineup.

COMMANDERS AT CHIEFS

In a strange twist, if the Chiefs lose tonight they will enter November at .500 with a 4-4 record. Win or lose they have some work to do in the AFC West. Denver is playing well and sits on top of the division at 6-2. The LA Chargers are next at 5-3.

Meanwhile if the Commanders lose they will fall two games below .500 at 3-5. The Eagles are on top of the NFC East at 6-2 and Dallas is 3-4.