ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Commanders at Chiefs Close Week 8 on MNF

Craig Shemon
Commanders at Chiefs

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 11: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Commanders at Chiefs close week 8 of the NFL schedule on Monday Night Football. These teams are trending in different directions. Kansas City faltered out of the gate at 0-2 but figured things out and they've been getting their starting wide receivers back on the field. Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice are game changers. They are hot, winning four of their last five.

The Chiefs biggest concern is their offensive line as tackle Josh Simmons is out for personal reasons and guard Trey Smith is doubtful with a bad back.

The Commanders are banged up and lost two of their last three games. And this middle portion of their schedule is not going to do them any favors. After playing the Chiefs they host the Seahawks and the Lions next. Quarterback Jayden Daniels is out with a hamstring and Marcus Mariota will play instead. And there is some good news, as Deebo Samuel and Terry McLaurin return to the lineup.

COMMANDERS AT CHIEFS

In a strange twist, if the Chiefs lose tonight they will enter November at .500 with a 4-4 record. Win or lose they have some work to do in the AFC West. Denver is playing well and sits on top of the division at 6-2. The LA Chargers are next at 5-3.

Meanwhile if the Commanders lose they will fall two games below .500 at 3-5. The Eagles are on top of the NFC East at 6-2 and Dallas is 3-4.

Commanders at Chiefs: For the latest NFL talk and analysis tune in each weekday from 2-6pm to Craig Shemon and Company on ESPN Southwest Florida.

ChiefsCommandersMNFNFL
Craig ShemonEditor
Craig Shemon has been hosting afternoons on ESPN Southwest Florida since 2017. Prior to that he was a nationally syndicated host in Los Angeles at FOX Sports Radio and in Houston at Yahoo! Sports Radio. Along the way Craig did play-by-play for the NFL on FOX, NFL Europe, Big Ten Network, and The Citadel Radio Network. Craig is a native Detroiter and Indiana University graduate. He has been known to proudly display his Detroit and IU fandom on the air. Craig likes to write about athletes, create quizzes, and covers big sports headlines.
Related Stories
Former New York Jets player Nick Mangold
NFLFormer New York Jets Center Nick Mangold Dies at 41Diana Beasley
Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers plays against the Detroit Lions. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
NFLBuccaneers vs Saints: Odds, Spread, and TotalMichael Garaventa
Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins looks on while playing against the Cleveland Browns. (Nick Cammett/Getty Images)
NFLDolphins vs Falcons: Odds, Spread, and TotalMichael Garaventa
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the
app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!


About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub