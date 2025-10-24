SEC Takes Ref Ken Williamson Off Field After Bad Calls in Georgia-Auburn Game

Following several bad calls in Georgia's 20-10 win over Auburn on October 11, the SEC pulled referee Ken Williamson from games for the rest of the 2025 season.

League officials reviewed game footage, looked over replay booth audio, and checked game reports before reaching their decision. They found multiple mistakes that didn't meet the conference's standards.

This marks the end of Williamson's twenty-year run in the SEC. At 58, he was already planning to hang up his whistle after this season, wrapping up 41 years of refereeing - including games at the 2021 SEC Championship and 2019 Fiesta Bowl.

Two plays caused major controversy. Early in the game, Auburn QB Jackson Arnold dove for the goal line. Even though video showed what looked like a touchdown, officials called it a fumble before the end zone.

"I have no clue how that doesn't break the plane, no clue. We're due a break, maybe, one of these damn times," said Auburn coach Hugh Freeze to Best Pub.

More confusion broke out late over a timeout mess. When Georgia's Kirby Smart called time, then said he wanted to report Auburn for signal-stealing, officials took back the timeout and reset the play clock - leaving everyone confused about what happened.

The refs also messed up a targeting call against Auburn's Kayin Lee. They didn't catch it at first, only throwing the flag after video review made them call it.

"I think this does set a very dangerous precedent... to basically end somebody's career," said former NFL official Terry McAulay to Awful Announcing.