Great SEC Schedule Leads College Football Saturday

Craig Shemon
Great SEC schedule

A great SEC Schedule leads a full Saturday of college football. At noon #8 Ole Miss plays at #13 Oklahoma. Will Ole Miss remain focused as rumors swirl about head coach Lane Kiffin's possible interest in the Florida Gators coaching job? Meanwhile Sooners QB John Mateer is a huge threat another week removed from hand surgery which stalled his Heisman hopes.

#4 Alabama has done a complete 180 since its opening week loss to Florida State. The team, led by QB Ty Simpson, is a legitimate threat to win at all. Saturday they face the South Carolina Gamecocks who can always be tough at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Fifteenth ranked Missouri is at #10 Vanderbilt. Tenth ranked Vanderbilt still sounds strange. Mizzou also has to shake off rumors about coach Eliah Drinkwitz leaving for the Florida gig. His team is lead by former Penn State backup QB Beau Pribula. The Commadores are led by a brash and loud QB Diego Pavia. But he backs up the talk more times than not.

An SEC nightcap has third ranked Texas A&M at 20th ranked LSU. A third loss by the Tigers could spell trouble for Brian Kelly and his tenure at Baton Rouge.

These are just some of the games the great SEC schedule provides to occupy your Saturday afternoon and evening as we close out the month of October. For the latest college football talk and analysis tune in each weekday to Craig Shemon and Company from 2-6 pm on ESPN Southwest Florida.

