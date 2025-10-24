Former NBA Assistant Caught in $10M Sports Betting Scandal Over LeBron James Injury Tip

Federal agents arrested Damon Jones after he leaked inside information about LeBron James' injuries to sports bettors. The scandal emerged while Jones had an unofficial role with the Lakers last season.

The FBI moved in, nabbing 34 people in a multi-state operation. The investigation also caught up Trail Blazers' Chauncey Billups and Heat's Terry Rozier, both connected to a large illegal betting ring.

Text messages show Jones telling friends to bet on Milwaukee, tipping them off about James' undisclosed ankle issues before a February game. The Bucks beat the Lakers 115-106 that night.

"Bet enough so Djones can eat [too] now!!!" Jones wrote in messages cited in court documents by ESPN.

In the background, a secret network placed bets using insider Lakers information. These private details never made it to the public before games tipped off.

Jones got close to the team through his connection to ex-Lakers coach Darvin Ham. After showing up at summer workouts, he hung around throughout the season.

Investigators uncovered another leak on January 15 before a Thunder game. Court documents reveal Jones repeatedly shared team secrets with betting groups.

This investigation overlaps with other probes into fixed poker games and mob-linked sports betting operations.

Current coach JJ Redick stressed the league's tough gambling rules this year. Sharing insider info with bookmakers has always been a serious violation.