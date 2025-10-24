Dolphins vs Falcons: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Miami Dolphins will look to end their three-game losing streak and get the offense going against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

The Dolphins are 1-6 and just lost to the Cleveland Browns, 31-6. Miami was down 17-6 at the half and were shutout 14-0 in the second half. Both teams were pretty even in the main offensive categories and didn't get a lot of yards on offense. Miami was 1-for-13 on third downs and went 0-for-2 in the red zone. They had over 100 yards of penalties, four turnovers, and even gave up a special teams touchdown. It was just an all around bad game for the Dolphins.

The Falcons are 3-3 and just lost to the San Francisco 49ers, 20-10. It was a close and defensive type of game, and the Atlanta offense just wasn't efficient enough. Also, the rushing defense gave up 174 yards on the ground, and they lost in time of possession. The Falcons were 1-for-2 in the red zone, and the red zone defense was 0-for-2. Turnovers were even at one apiece and the passing game did have some big plays but couldn't push the drive close to the end zone that much. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. went 21 of 38 for 241 yards and one touchdown pass.

Spread

Dolphins +7.5 (-104)

Falcons -7.5 (-108)

Money line

Dolphins +335

Falcons -376

Total

OVER 44.5 (-113)

UNDER 44.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 24, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Dolphins vs Falcons Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in six of Miami's last six games.

Miami is 1-7 SU in its last eight games.

Miami is 2-7-1 ATS in its last 10 games against Atlanta.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Atlanta's last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in seven of Atlanta's last 10 games against Miami.

The total has gone UNDER in six of Atlanta's last eight games at home.

Dolphins vs Falcons Injury Reports

Miami Dolphins

Darren Waller, TE - Injured reserve

Storm Duck, CB - Questionable

Elijah Campbell, S - Questionable

Jason Sanders, PK - Injured reserve

Liam Eichenberg, OT - Out

Austin Jackson, G - Injured reserve

James Daniels, G - Injured reserve

Tyreek Hill, WR - Injured reserve

Jason Marshall Jr., CB - Injured reserve

Andrew Meyer, C - Injured reserve

Yodny Cajuste, OT - Injured reserve

Germain Ifedi, G - Injured reserve

Alexander Mattison, RB - Injured reserve

Jalin Conyers, TE - Injured reserve

Kader Kohou, CB - Injured reserve

Obinna Eze, OT - Injured reserve

Artie Burns, CB - Injured reserve

Jason Maitre, CB - Injured reserve

Atlanta Falcons

Tyrone Wheatley Jr., OT - Injured reserve

Jalon Walker, LB - Questionable

Billy Bowman Jr., S - Questionable

Divine Deablo, LB - Doubtful

Michael Penix Jr., QB - Questionable

Clark Phillips III, CB - Injured reserve

Jordan Fuller, S - Injured reserve

Storm Norton, OT - Injured reserve

Bralen Trice, LB - Injured reserve

Malik Verdon, S - Out

Troy Andersen, LB - Out

Kaleb McGary, OT - Injured reserve

Emory Jones, QB - Injured reserve

Dolphins vs Falcons Predictions and Picks

Miami is currently tied for 26th in passing yards, 29th in rushing yards, 25th in points scored, and 29th in points against. The Dolphins continue to have injuries pile up, and this last game was their lowest offensive point total of the season. It was also their second blowout loss. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has now thrown three interceptions in back-to-back games. The Falcons have one of the best pass rushes in the game, and that won't make things easier for this struggling offense.

Atlanta is currently 10th in passing yards, fourth in rushing yards, 28th in points scored, and tied for eighth in points against. The Falcons have one of the best rushing attacks in the league and they're led by running back Bijan Robinson. The Dolphins have the worst rushing defense in the league and this will be a huge key to the game. The Falcons overall offense can be inconsistent at times, but they have played pretty solid at home, and it was against some elite teams. The passing game should be more efficient on drives and finish with more touchdowns instead of field goals.

Best Bet: Falcons Spread