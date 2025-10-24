Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill Thinks About NFL Future After Knee Surgery

A nasty hit against the New York Jets on September 29 left Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill with a torn ACL and knocked-out kneecap, making him think hard about his NFL future.

"At the end of the day, I feel like that decision is based upon how I feel and where my mindset is at the moment... I'm happy with the career that I've had. I love playing football. I love it, but it takes a lot. It takes a lot on you mentally, it takes a lot on you physically," said Hill to ESPN.

The tough hit happened when Hill's knee buckled near the Jets' sideline in the third quarter. Doctors later confirmed both the ACL tear and kneecap dislocation, leading to immediate surgery.

At 31, Hill's stats show just how good he is. His 1,799 receiving yards led the NFL in 2023. He put up back-to-back 1,700-yard seasons with Miami after winning a Super Bowl with Kansas City in 2020.

Though his contract goes until 2026, Hill isn't sure what's next. His recovery and personal life will help him decide what to do.

Just after getting hit, the star player managed to smile while trying to get up. He found himself thinking about his time in the NFL instead of focusing on the pain.

The injury adds to his recent bad luck. A nagging ankle kept him out of Week 14's game against Tennessee, making people wonder about how long he can keep playing.

When he came to Miami in 2022, he changed their offense completely. That first year, he played every single game and became the team's go-to player.

These days, Hill splits his time between getting better and being at home. He plans to sit down with his family to talk about what comes next, looking at all his choices carefully.