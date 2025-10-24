ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Chargers Dominate Vikings 37-10 as Herbert Throws Three Touchdowns

Diana Beasley
ustin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers
Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images

In a dominant performance, the LA Chargers destroyed Minnesota 37-10 Sunday night. Justin Herbert put on a show, throwing three touchdowns while picking up 227 passing yards. The Vikings dropped to 0-4, their worst start in decades.

Herbert didn't just throw - he ran through holes for 62 yards on the ground. Rookie sensation Kimani Vidal powered his way to 117 yards, scoring once on 23 carries as LA's offense rolled up 419 total yards.

The Vikings' offense looked lost. Carson Wentz had a rough night, hitting just 15 passes out of 27 attempts for 144 yards. He threw one touchdown but gave up an interception. Their running game went nowhere - getting only 34 yards on 11 carries.

LA started hot. Their opening drive went 83 yards over 14 plays, ending with rookie Oronde Gadsden II catching an 8-yard touchdown. The Chargers went into halftime up big, 21-3, after piling up 266 yards.

After Wentz connected with Addison for Minnesota's only touchdown in the third, LA quickly shut down any comeback. The Chargers scored twice more - first on a pass to rookie Tre Harris, then with Vidal running it in.

LA's defense harassed Wentz all game. They sacked him five times, while rookie defensive back R.J. Mickens grabbed his first NFL interception.

This defeat hurts Minnesota badly. They've now lost more games than all of last season, while backup QB J.J. McCarthy remains sidelined with his ankle injury.

Though this gives LA their seventh win in the rivalry, Minnesota still leads 8-7 overall. The teams had split their last four matchups since 2015.

Diana BeasleyWriter
