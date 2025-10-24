Buccaneers vs Saints: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to bounce back on offense and get back in the win column against the New Orleans Saints.
The Buccaneers are 5-2 and just lost to the Detroit Lions, 24-9. Tampa was down 11 at the half and tried to chip away at the deficit in the third quarter but couldn't make a run. The Bucs lost in total yards 379-251 and the rushing defense gave up 164 yards on the ground. Turnovers were even at two apiece and the time of possession was pretty close as well. The third down defense played well, and the team went 0-for-1 in the red zone. Quarterback Baker Mayfield went 28 of 50 for 228 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.
The Saints are 1-6 and just lost to the Chicago Bears, 26-14. New Orleans was down 20 points and cut the deficit to six in the third quarter. The Bears' defense kept things in check and the offense slowly added on with field goals. The Saints lost in total yards, 386-253. The rushing defense gave up 222 yards on the ground. New Orleans lost in time of possession and turned the ball over four times. The red zone offense was 1-for-1 and the red zone defense was 4-for-6. Chris Olave led the way on offense with five catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns.
Spread
- Buccaneers -4.5 (+113)
- Saints +4.5 (-122)
Money line
- Buccaneers -203
- Saints +194
Total
- OVER 46.5 (-108)
- UNDER 46.5 (-108)
Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 24, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Buccaneers vs Saints Betting Trends
- The total has gone OVER in four of Tampa Bay's last five games.
- Tampa Bay is 11-4 SU in its last 15 games.
- Tampa Bay is 4-10 ATS in its last 14 games against New Orleans.
- New Orleans is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games.
- The total has gone UNDER in nine of New Orleans' last 13 games.
- New Orleans is 1-10 SU in its last 11 games.
Buccaneers vs Saints Injury Reports
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Greg Gaines, DT - Questionable
- Vita Vea, DT - Questionable
- Antoine Winfield Jr., S - Questionable
- Lavonte David, LB - Questionable
- Teddy Bridgewater, QB - Questionable
- Emeka Egbuka, WR - Questionable
- Josh Williams, RB - Questionable
- Christian Izien, S - Questionable
- Haason Reddick, LB - Doubtful
- Mike Evans, WR - Injured reserve
- Chris Godwin Jr., WR - Out
- Bucky Irving, RB - Out
- Luke Haggard, OT - Questionable
- Jalen McMillan, WR - Injured reserve
- Luke Goedeke, OT - Injured reserve
- Rashad Wisdom, S - Injured reserve
- Ko Kieft, TE - Injured reserve
- Calijah Kancey, DT - Injured reserve
- Cody Mauch, G - Injured reserve
- Jaden Smith, WR - Injured reserve
- JJ Roberts, S - Injured reserve
- David Walker, LB - Injured reserve
New Orleans Saints
- Alvin Kamara, RB - Questionable
- Juwan Johnson, TE - Questionable
- Chris Olave, WR - Questionable
- Erik McCoy, C - Injured reserve
- Kendre Miller, RB - Injured reserve
- Trey Palmer, WR - Injured reserve
- Vernon Broughton, DT - Injured reserve
- Julian Blackmon, S - Injured reserve
- Ja'Lynn Polk, WR - Injured reserve
- Barry Wesley, OT - Injured reserve
- Landon Young, OT - Injured reserve
- Mason Pline, TE - Injured reserve
- Bub Means, WR - Injured reserve
- Will Clapp, C - Injured reserve
- Nick Saldiveri, OT - Injured reserve
Buccaneers vs Saints Predictions and Picks
Tampa Bay is currently ninth in passing yards, 23rd in rushing yards, 13th in points scored, and 22nd in points against. Head coach Todd Bowles has emphasized the need for a more balanced offense, especially after relying heavily on the pass against the Lions. Mayfield has been vocal about his dislike of the Saints and that should bring some extra energy into this game. Plus, Mayfield just threw a lot of incomplete passes in that Lions game, and he is ready to go after that Saints secondary. Also, the defense might be able to get a few turnovers.
New Orleans is currently 24th in passing yards, 22nd in rushing yards, 29th in points scored, and 27th in points against. The Saints will need to play a completely clean game if they want to get the upset win. Build on that red zone defense and take care of the ball. The Bucs are still a bit banged up on both sides of the ball, and the Saints can try to go after those weak spots. Like the Buccaneers, this Saints team has been in some close games at home, and they just need to match their offensive efficiency and let the defenses settle for the big moments.
Best Bet: Buccaneers Spread
Mayfield is still having an awesome season and picking up wins with second and third string players. He just had a bad game and would love to bounce back against a division opponent. The Saints' offense is more cold than hot, but they might be able to make things interesting if they take care of the ball and actually get some big stops on defense.