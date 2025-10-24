Buccaneers vs Saints: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to bounce back on offense and get back in the win column against the New Orleans Saints.

The Buccaneers are 5-2 and just lost to the Detroit Lions, 24-9. Tampa was down 11 at the half and tried to chip away at the deficit in the third quarter but couldn't make a run. The Bucs lost in total yards 379-251 and the rushing defense gave up 164 yards on the ground. Turnovers were even at two apiece and the time of possession was pretty close as well. The third down defense played well, and the team went 0-for-1 in the red zone. Quarterback Baker Mayfield went 28 of 50 for 228 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

The Saints are 1-6 and just lost to the Chicago Bears, 26-14. New Orleans was down 20 points and cut the deficit to six in the third quarter. The Bears' defense kept things in check and the offense slowly added on with field goals. The Saints lost in total yards, 386-253. The rushing defense gave up 222 yards on the ground. New Orleans lost in time of possession and turned the ball over four times. The red zone offense was 1-for-1 and the red zone defense was 4-for-6. Chris Olave led the way on offense with five catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns.

Spread

Buccaneers -4.5 (+113)

Saints +4.5 (-122)

Money line

Buccaneers -203

Saints +194

Total

OVER 46.5 (-108)

UNDER 46.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 24, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Buccaneers vs Saints Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in four of Tampa Bay's last five games.

Tampa Bay is 11-4 SU in its last 15 games.

Tampa Bay is 4-10 ATS in its last 14 games against New Orleans.

New Orleans is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games.

The total has gone UNDER in nine of New Orleans' last 13 games.

New Orleans is 1-10 SU in its last 11 games.

Buccaneers vs Saints Injury Reports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Greg Gaines, DT - Questionable

Vita Vea, DT - Questionable

Antoine Winfield Jr., S - Questionable

Lavonte David, LB - Questionable

Teddy Bridgewater, QB - Questionable

Emeka Egbuka, WR - Questionable

Josh Williams, RB - Questionable

Christian Izien, S - Questionable

Haason Reddick, LB - Doubtful

Mike Evans, WR - Injured reserve

Chris Godwin Jr., WR - Out

Bucky Irving, RB - Out

Luke Haggard, OT - Questionable

Jalen McMillan, WR - Injured reserve

Luke Goedeke, OT - Injured reserve

Rashad Wisdom, S - Injured reserve

Ko Kieft, TE - Injured reserve

Calijah Kancey, DT - Injured reserve

Cody Mauch, G - Injured reserve

Jaden Smith, WR - Injured reserve

JJ Roberts, S - Injured reserve

David Walker, LB - Injured reserve

New Orleans Saints

Alvin Kamara, RB - Questionable

Juwan Johnson, TE - Questionable

Chris Olave, WR - Questionable

Erik McCoy, C - Injured reserve

Kendre Miller, RB - Injured reserve

Trey Palmer, WR - Injured reserve

Vernon Broughton, DT - Injured reserve

Julian Blackmon, S - Injured reserve

Ja'Lynn Polk, WR - Injured reserve

Barry Wesley, OT - Injured reserve

Landon Young, OT - Injured reserve

Mason Pline, TE - Injured reserve

Bub Means, WR - Injured reserve

Will Clapp, C - Injured reserve

Nick Saldiveri, OT - Injured reserve

Buccaneers vs Saints Predictions and Picks

Tampa Bay is currently ninth in passing yards, 23rd in rushing yards, 13th in points scored, and 22nd in points against. Head coach Todd Bowles has emphasized the need for a more balanced offense, especially after relying heavily on the pass against the Lions. Mayfield has been vocal about his dislike of the Saints and that should bring some extra energy into this game. Plus, Mayfield just threw a lot of incomplete passes in that Lions game, and he is ready to go after that Saints secondary. Also, the defense might be able to get a few turnovers.

New Orleans is currently 24th in passing yards, 22nd in rushing yards, 29th in points scored, and 27th in points against. The Saints will need to play a completely clean game if they want to get the upset win. Build on that red zone defense and take care of the ball. The Bucs are still a bit banged up on both sides of the ball, and the Saints can try to go after those weak spots. Like the Buccaneers, this Saints team has been in some close games at home, and they just need to match their offensive efficiency and let the defenses settle for the big moments.

Best Bet: Buccaneers Spread