Atlanta Hawks vs Orlando Magic Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Atlanta Hawks will look to log their first win of the season when they face the Orlando Magic on Friday. The Hawks opened the year with a somewhat lopsided loss to the Toronto Raptors, quickly checking the lofty expectations that many have for the revamped Atlanta squad this season. On the other hand, the Magic survived a close game with the Miami Heat at home, narrowly edging out their Eastern Conference rival by a score of 125-121.

After a hugely successful offseason, the Hawks are expected to be one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference for the first time in a decade. Point guard Trae Young still leads an attack that now features forward Kristaps Porziņģis as a featured big man. Defensively, Jalen Johnson and Dyson Daniels figure to lead an Atlanta team that is typically known for shootouts to defensive relevance.

Speaking of defensive relevance, the Magic will attempt to recreate their 2024 performance on that end of the floor. Orlando's lineup remains extremely dynamic, with guard Jalen Suggs and forwards Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero making up an excellent defensive group. Newcomer Desmond Bane is another stout one-on-one defender, filling out an Orlando lineup that fights tooth and nail for every single possession. This matchup is a potential preview of two of the top seeds in the East, making it must-watch early-season basketball.

Spread

Hawks +4.5 (+102)

Magic -4.5 (-109)

Money line

Hawks +174

Magic -182

Totals

Over 235.5 (+101)

Under 235.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 24, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Hawks vs Magic Betting Trends

The Hawks failed to cover in their season opener.

The Hawks were 23-19 ATS when playing on the road last year.

The over cashed in Atlanta's first game.

The Magic did not cover in their opener.

The Magic were 23-20-1 ATS when playing at home last season.

The over cashed in Orlando's first game.

Hawks vs Magic Injury Reports

Atlanta Hawks

Zaccharie Risacher, SF - Day-to-Day.

Orlando Magic

Moritz Wagner, C - Out.

Hawks vs Magic Prediction and Pick

Peter Tran of PickDawgz writes, "The Hawks could be a little shorthanded for this one, with Zaccharie Risacher listed as questionable with ankle soreness, while the Magic have already ruled out Moritz Wagner with a knee injury. These two squads split four meetings last season, with each game being decided by an average of 7.7 points, so I think we should be in for another close contest.



The Hawks made some nice moves in the offseason to strengthen their roster, but it'll take time to develop their chemistry, as we saw in their ugly loss to the Raptors. The Magic have kept their core intact, they just took down the Heat in a gritty win in their season opener, and I think they can build on that with another win and cover at this modest line."