Tampa Bay Lightning vs Chicago Blackhawks: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Chicago Blackhawks have had time to think about this one. The Lightning host the Blackhawks inside Benchmark International Arena this Thursday evening at 6:45 p.m. EST, clashing a pair of National Hockey League teams who will not have played since last weekend.

If Thursday's game wasn't in Tampa Bay, the Lightning might bear the embarrassment of lacking a favorite's line in Vegas against a Chicago brand that's been missing the playoffs like clockwork. Chicago has gotten off to a hot start behind the exciting young forward Connor Bedard, while the Lightning have dropped five out of six games, including overtime losses against Washington and Detroit last week.

The Bolts have beaten the Blackhawks in 13 of the last 16 meetings. However, the trend is deceiving to some extent. Chicago has won two out of the last four since snapping a long losing streak in the series.

Spread

Lightning -1.5 (-112)

Blackhawks +1.5 (+106)

Money line

Lightning -283

Blackhawks +262

Total

Over 6 (-111)

Under 6 (+104)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 23, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Chicago Blackhawks Betting Trends

Tampa Bay is 13-3 in its last 16 games against Chicago.

Totals have gone over in six of the last nine meetings.

The Lightning are 2-4 ATS thus far this season.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Chicago Blackhawks Injury Reports

Tampa Bay Lightning

Center Zemgus Girgensons is on the injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.

Left winger Nick Paul is on the injured reserve following upper body surgery.

Defenseman Max Crozier is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Chicago Blackhawks

Center Jason Dickinson is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Defenseman Shea Weber is on the injured reserve with foot and ankle injuries.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Chicago Blackhawks Predictions and Picks

Jacob Punturi of SI Breakaway thinks the Lightning's bad team defense is hanging a great netminder out to dry: “The Lightning are letting Andrei Vasilevskiy be pummeled with shots on goal. Through six games, they've allowed 188 unblocked shots on goal, the third-most in the NHL.” Puntari's column also looks at Ottawa's bad defense early this season. No coincidence that the Bolts and Sens skated to a 5-4 game.

Chicago's isn't the brand of lineup that a shaky checking team wants to face at this moment. Bedard and Team USA hopeful Frank Nazar are tied with seven points each atop a Blackhawks scoresheet that already includes seven multiple-goal scorers. Chicago trounced St. Louis 8-3 last Wednesday.