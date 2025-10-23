ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Returns to Practice After 24-Day Absence

Diana Beasley
Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens
Following a long 24-day break, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson got back on the practice field Wednesday. The dynamic QB hasn't seen game action since their loss to Kansas City.

Showing up for the first time in almost a month, Jackson's availability for Week 8 is still up in the air. His comeback happens right when Baltimore needs to end their rough two-game losing streak.

Injuries have hit the Ravens hard, with 15 players currently on the injury list. The growing number of hurt players impacts every aspect of the team's gameplan.

While Jackson was out, Cooper Rush ran the offense. Even with Jackson back at practice, the Houston Texans are still getting ready like they'll be facing Rush.

Doctors aren't sure exactly when the hamstring issue began. They think it got worse over several games rather than happening during one particular play.

This injury puts the coaches in a tough spot. The upcoming bye week might affect their decision on when to bring their star QB back into games.

Jackson's injury history is concerning. Earlier knee and ankle issues have kept him sidelined before.

With Jackson running the show this year, the Ravens put up 28 points per game. Without him, they've only managed 17.

At 5-2, Baltimore holds onto second place in the AFC North. Their next three games are against teams with a combined .619 winning percentage, making Jackson's return crucial for their playoff chances.

