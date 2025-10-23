Penguins vs Panthers Odds, Spread, and Total

The Panthers haven't lost at home, while the Penguins haven't lost in more than a week. Something will have to give Thursday night in Sunrise, Florida, as the Panthers look to defend their ice against one of the NHL's hottest teams. Puck drop at Amerant Bank Arena is set for 7 p.m. EST on ESPN+.

The Penguins (5–2–0) have surged behind balanced play on both ends, outscoring opponents 12–3 during their streak. Evgeni Malkin continues to pace the offense with 10 points (2 goals, 8 assists), while Sidney Crosby and Justin Brazeau have combined for nine goals through seven games.

Florida (4–4–0) snapped a four-game skid Tuesday in Boston and returns home at 3–0 on home ice. Brad Marchand leads the Panthers with eight points, while Anton Lundell has chipped in six.

The Panthers will again look to Sergei Bobrovsky, who has been steady despite limited offensive support. His 2.19 GAA and .914 save percentage keep Florida in games even as injuries continue to test the top lines.

Spread

Penguins +1.5 (-147)

Panthers -1.5 (+135)

Money line

Penguins +174

Panthers -180

Total

Over 6 (-104)

Under 6 (-103)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 23, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Penguins vs Panthers Betting Trends

The Penguins are 6-1 against the spread, including 4-0 on the road.

The Panthers are 1-7 against the spread, 1-2 at home.

The Penguins have won six of their last eight overall but just one of their last seven meetings with the Panthers.

The Panthers have lost four of their last five but have won five of their last six at home.

The Penguins have won four of their last five road matchups.

The total has gone under in six of the Panthers' last nine games.

Penguins vs Panthers Injury Reports

Penguins

Rutger McGroarty, RW — IR (upper body).

Jack St. Ivany, D — IR (lower body).

Kevin Hayes, RW — IR (upper body).

Joel Blomqvist,G — IR (lower body).

Panthers

Dmitry Kulikov, D — IR (upper body).

Matthew Tkachuk, LW — IR (groin).

Tomas Nosek, LW — IR (knee).

Aleksander Barkov, C — IR (knee).

Penguins vs Panthers Predictions and Picks

"The Panthers are still the better team and at home, where they've been a tough out over the last few years, so seeing them as favorites isn't surprising. However, the Panthers are still dealing with endless injuries, and it does create some hesitancy. Also, the Penguins have won 3 straight games where the defense has shown improvement. Will it last? Who knows, but it does make the Penguins worth a look .... I'll take a stab with the Penguins." — Randy Chambers, Sports Chat Place

"Florida finally snapped their losing streak last time out, but they blew two third-period leads, which has to be a concern. The Panthers have scored two goals or fewer in four of their last five games and continue to be without Tkachuk and Barkov. I think Pittsburgh is playing the better hockey right now, so I will take the Penguins." — David Racey, PickDawgz