Jim Harbaugh’s Favorite Quarterbacks Go at it! Sort of

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: Newly appointed head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Los Angeles Chargers speaks to the media during a press conference at YouTube Theater on February 01, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Jim Harbaugh's favorite quarterbacks go at it tonight on Thursday Night Football. Sort of. Harbaugh's Los Angeles Chargers host the Minnesota Vikings. Harbaugh loves his current QB Justin Herbert. He also loves the Vikings starter/ backup QB JJ McCarthy whom he coached at Michigan. The two won a national championship together in 2023. Harbaugh once called McCarthy a generational QB and the best to ever play the position at Michigan. (Reminder: Tom Brady and Jim Harbaugh played QB at Michigan).

While Herbert will play tonight's game, McCarthy's NFL career has been off to a bumpy start. He suffered a season ending knee injury during his first ever pre-season game last year. He rehabbed and played a couple of games this year and rolled his ankle. McCarthy has been out of the lineup since. Oh, and he was not very good when he was on the field and will not play tonight.

JIM HARBAUGH'S FAVORITE QUARTERBACKS

Meanwhile, Herbert started the season like gangbusters but his team mates, especially his offensive line suffered numerous injuries. Herbert has been less effective with each passing week. But he will always have total support from Jim Harbaugh!

Both teams need a win tonight. The Chargers, along with the K.C. Chiefs - whom the Chargers beat - sit at (4-3) in the AFC West behind the (5-2) Denver Broncos. Meanwhile the Vikings sit at the bottom of the toughest division in the NFL, the NFC North at (3-3). They are trying to catch up to the Chicago Bears and keep the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers within reach.