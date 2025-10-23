52 NFL Veterans Move Forward in Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection for Class of 2026

The next round of Pro Football Hall of Fame voting is underway, with 52 modern-era players making the initial cut. This is just the beginning of a lengthy selection process that will play out over the coming months.

Among the notable receivers who made it through, Larry Fitzgerald and Anquan Boldin head up an impressive group of seven. The others include Torry Holt, Jimmy Smith, Steve Smith Sr., Hines Ward, and Reggie Wayne. At tight end, Greg Olsen remains the only candidate in the running.

Four players from last year's finalist group get to skip the early stages. Willie Anderson, Luke Kuechly, Adam Vinatieri, and Holt automatically advance to the final 15 after coming up short in 2025.

The coaching nominees feature some heavy hitters. Bill Belichick and Tom Coughlin top a list of 12 contenders. Mike Holmgren and Mike Shanahan join previous finalists Bill Arnsparger, Alex Gibbs, Chuck Knox, and Dan Reeves in this prestigious group.

Within five weeks, a 50-person Selection Committee will narrow the list down to 25 semifinalists. Another round of voting follows before reaching the final decision.

Different types of nominees - from current players to coaches - go through separate selection paths. The process branches out into different tracks for active players, senior candidates, coaches, and contributors.

Ernst & Young LLP oversees the voting process. They verify each ballot and count votes according to strict Hall rules.

In the end, between four and eight new members will join the Hall. The final stage can include up to 15 modern-era players, plus three seniors, one coach, and one contributor.