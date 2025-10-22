NBA Legend Michael Jordan Pops Up on NBC’s NBA Coverage for Quick Chat

Basketball great Michael Jordan showed up unexpectedly on NBC's NBA coverage as the network jumped back into basketball after more than 20 years away. This was NBC's first NBA broadcast since 2002.

In a quick three-minute piece called "MJ: Insights to Excellence," Jordan chatted with broadcaster Mike Tirico from his home. "As professional athletes, we have an obligation to pay it forward. That's part of what this is all about," Jordan told Sports Illustrated.

The segment played during halftime of the Houston-Oklahoma City game. The Bulls legend opened up about his competitive drive while noting he hasn't touched a basketball in years.

NBC plans to bring Jordan back for special segments throughout the season. Instead of having him do live commentary, they'll package his appearances as standalone features.

"At this stage of my life, time is my greatest asset," Jordan told Times of India, explaining his limited TV role.

Fans were mixed about the short appearance. While many wanted to see more of him, others noticed he didn't talk much about today's NBA. The conversation stuck to personal stories instead of breaking down the modern game.

With five MVPs, ten scoring titles, and Olympic gold medals under his belt, Jordan brings star power to NBC's comeback to basketball coverage. The network even brought back its famous "Roundball Rock" theme song for the occasion.

At a recent Ryder Cup event, crowds asked him to shoot a free throw - fitting with his comment about wishing for a "magic pill" to play like he used to. The moment showed how far he's come from his playing days.