Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Miami Heat will open their season on the road Wednesday against the Orlando Magic. Both of these teams were eliminated in the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs last season, but the expectations surrounding the Magic have changed drastically heading into the 2025 campaign.

Unlike the Magic, the Heat are generally expected to finish the season in a similar fashion to last year. Jimmy Butler was traded to the Golden State Warriors, leaving Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro to lead what is an overall mediocre roster. Center Kel'el Ware is expected to take a big step forward in his sophomore season, but head coach Erik Spoelstra's team figures to be towards the back end of the Eastern Conference once again.

While Miami had a fairly uneventful offseason, Orlando spent the last few months completely retooling the roster. The biggest addition was shooting guard Desmond Bane, who was acquired in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies. Bane's shooting is expected to help space the floor for forwards Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, both of whom will be relied on to lead what should be a deep playoff run. That run starts Wednesday night.

Spread

Heat +7.5 (-105)

Magic -7.5 (-120)

Money line

Heat +287

Magic -495

Totals

Over 216.5 (+104)

Under 216.5 (-116)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 22, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Heat vs Magic Betting Trends

The Heat were 41-46-1 ATS in the 2024-25 season.

The Heat were 20-21 ATS as underdogs in the 2024-25 campaign.

The under was 13-12 when Miami entered the game as road underdogs last year.

The Magic were 23-20-1 ATS when playing at home in the 2024-25 season.

The Magic were 43-44-1 ATS overall last year.

The under was 27-17 ATS in Orlando's 2024-25 home games.

Heat vs Magic Injury Reports

Miami Heat

Kel'el Ware, C - Day-to-Day.

Kasparas Jakucionis, G - Out.

Orlando Magic

Jalen Suggs, PG - Day-to-Day.

Moritz Wagner, C - Out.

Heat vs Magic Prediction and Pick

Peter Tran of PickDawgz writes, "The Heat are missing some key players for their season opener as Tyler Herro is already ruled out and Kel'el Ware is questionable with injuries to his neck and ankle, while the Magic have ruled out Moritz Wagner and are keeping an eye on Jalen Suggs. The Magic have expectedly opened as heavy favorites at home in this matchup, and it's justified as I think the Heat will struggle for points without Herro on the court. The line is a bit hefty for the first game of the season, but the Heat will be going through some growing pains with the changes they've had to deal with, so I am leaning towards the Magic to take advantage and come away with a comfortable win at home."