Spanish soccer officials canceled their planned Miami game when players and fans strongly opposed moving the December 20 Villarreal-Barcelona match overseas.

Rather than Miami's spotlight, the teams will now play at Villarreal's home stadium - Estadio de la Ceramica. The event organizer, Relevent Sports, pulled out as deadlines approached and resistance grew.

In a powerful display of solidarity, players stood still for 15 seconds at kickoffs across Spain last weekend. Their quiet protest made clear their stance on keeping local games local.

"FC Barcelona regrets the missed opportunity to expand the image of the competition in a strategic market with growth potential and resource generation for the benefit of all," said Barcelona officials to YouTube.

No European league has ever moved a regular-season match to another country. Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois slammed the idea, saying it would hurt fair competition.

Passionate Spanish fans strongly opposed sending their favorite sport overseas. Since 2018, every try at bringing Spanish soccer to America has failed.

Time pressure ultimately ended the plan, as Relevent Sports couldn't solve the complex logistics and planning issues quickly enough.

While expressing regret to American fans, Barcelona accepted returning the match to its original location. The game remains scheduled for matchday 17 of Spain's season.