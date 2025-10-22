Florida Coaching Candidates Emerge

Florida coaching candidates are emerging to become the next Gators football coach. And by emerging, we mean speculation and fodder within the media are emerging. We are uncertain any actual candidates are talking to athletic director Scott Strickland yet.

As we attempt to figure out who the real candidates are we must realize Florida fan's expectation are for their school to hire Steve Spurrier 2.0. They want a bold and brash winner. He may not exist. The closest thing to Spurrier 2.0 may be Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin. He is confident and good for a decent quip on social media. And he wins a lot of games. He hasn't won a championship. But few have. Only three active coaches have won a championship; Ryan Day, Kirby Smart and Dabo Swinney. And none of them are coming to Florida.

Nick Saban and former Gators coach Urban Meyer are also champions but they are not coming out of retirement. Jimbo Fisher is a champion and he is looking to get back into the game. But we don't see Florida hiring a former FSU coach, do you?

Missouri's Eliah Drinkwitz is a name that pops up. He's winning games at Mizzou and he has the personality to engage Gator fans. James Franklin is a very good coach who is suddenly available. But he never got Penn State over the top. Is that what Florida fan wants?

USA Today listed Oregon's Dan Lanning as a dark horse candidate for the job. Let us be clear. Lanning is not leaving Oregon. Period.