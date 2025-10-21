Mike Evans Suffers Broken Collarbone, Concussion in Lions Loss

Top receiver Mike Evans broke his collarbone and got a concussion during Monday's 24-9 defeat to Detroit. These injuries will keep him off the field for most of what's left of the NFL season. "He'll be out mostly toward the end of the year. We'll see what happens," Coach Todd Bowles told ESPN.

The scary incident happened in the second quarter. Lions corner Rock Ya-Sin hit Evans as he reached for a long pass, causing him to slam head-first into the ground. Medical teams quickly came onto the field before taking Evans off on a cart.

The injury comes at a bad time, ending Evans' shot at extending his incredible NFL streak of back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons to twelve. The blow came right after he'd just come back from missing three weeks with a bad hamstring.

"I was just worried about him... Obviously he's the leader on the team, great teammate, great person. So just want him to have a speedy recovery," tight end Cade Otton shared with ESPN.

Teammates rushed over to check on their injured friend. Rachaad White, Tristan Wirfs, and Lavonte David gathered around Evans. Rookie Emeka Egbuka mentioned Evans lost consciousness, saying they prayed together right there on the field.

"Being injured, not being able to play is one thing, but I know Mike will be there and support the guys no matter what," quarterback Baker Mayfield told ESPN.

Tampa Bay needs to adjust its game plan before taking on New Orleans this Sunday. Coaches will likely try out younger receivers and run the ball more while Evans recovers.

At 30 years old, Evans ranks among the NFL's best. His streak of 1,000-yard seasons since 2014 beats records set by legends Randy Moss and Jerry Rice.