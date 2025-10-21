Buccaneers Offense Stalls Against Depleted Lions Secondary

MVP candidate Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had their worst offensive output of the season losing to the Lions 24-9 on Monday Night Football. The Lions entered the game without starting safeties Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch. And both starting corners Terrion Arnold and DJ Reed were out. And yet the defensive front was able to keep pressure on Mayfield all night to make things difficult for the Bucs.

Going into the game many thought the Bucs might be able to take advantage of the Lions secondary. Despite being depleted themselves at wide receiver. Chris Godwin did not play. Mike Evans returned to the lineupfor the first time since week 3 only to leave again with a broken collarbone and concussion. They would have to rely on young receivers Tez Johnson and Emeka Egbuka, who had also been battling injuries. The two combined for just 8 catches. Although Johnson made the Bucs highlight reel with his 22 yard catch and run touchdown in the 3rd quarter. It would be the Bucs only touchdown of the night. The solo touchdown is the best evidence for the Buccaneers Offense Stalls headline. On the night the Bucs offense managed just 251 yards, including 41 yards on the ground.