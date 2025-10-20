SEC Lands Three Teams in AP Top 5 as Texas A&M Jumps to No. 3

In a major shakeup, SEC teams now hold three of the top five spots in the AP Top 25 poll. Texas A&M shot up to No. 3, while giants Alabama and Georgia landed at No. 4 and No. 5.

After beating Arkansas in a high-scoring 45-42 battle, the Aggies reached their best ranking since '94. Their victory extended their winning streak over the Razorbacks to four games in this long-running rivalry.

At the top, Ohio State and Indiana kept their spots at first and second. The Buckeyes dominated Wisconsin, while the Hoosiers beat Michigan State to maintain their perfect 7-0 record.

SEC power shows throughout the rankings. Ole Miss stands firm at No. 8, while Vanderbilt jumped to No. 10 after beating LSU. That defeat knocked the Tigers down to twentieth.

Outside the SEC, Georgia Tech leads ACC teams at No. 7, with Miami right behind at ninth. BYU kept their perfect season going, moving up to No. 11 after beating Utah at home.

The Sooners took spot 13 by defeating South Carolina. Missouri moved up to 15th after winning a tight double-overtime game at Auburn, 23-17.

Notre Dame secured No. 12 by beating USC in South Bend, adding another game to this historic rivalry.

Next week features big games with playoff stakes. LSU faces the Aggies, Ole Miss takes on Oklahoma, and Vanderbilt plays Missouri in key matchups.