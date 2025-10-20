Former NFL Running Back Doug Martin Dies at 36 in Police Custody

Doug Martin, who starred as a running back for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Oakland Raiders across seven NFL seasons, died Saturday morning at 36 while in Oakland police custody.

Police responded to calls about a break-in. During a short scuffle, Martin suddenly became unresponsive. Officers immediately provided medical assistance before rushing him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The news hit his former teams hard. Over 84 games from 2012 to 2018, Martin racked up 5,356 yards and scored 32 touchdowns.

Tampa Bay picked him in the first round in 2012. His rookie year was spectacular - Martin exploded for 1,454 yards and 12 touchdowns. He matched that success in 2015 with another 1,400-yard season, earning First-team All-Pro status.

His career slowed down as injuries mounted. A substance abuse violation led to his exit from the Buccaneers. He wrapped up his career in Oakland, filling in for an injured Marshawn Lynch.

Before going pro, Martin dominated at Boise State. He ran for 3,431 yards over four years. The team posted an impressive 50-3 record, with Martin running for over 1,200 yards in each of his last two seasons.

He ranks among the top runners in Boise State history. Martin always showed up big in important games.

Information about Martin's death remains limited. Officials are still investigating the incident, examining both police conduct and what led to his medical emergency.