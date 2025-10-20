ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Florida Fired Billy Napier! Who’s Next?

Craig Shemon
Florida Fired Billy Napier
James Gilbert/Getty Images

Florida fired Billy Napier Sunday. Despite winning their football game Saturday against Mississippi State the Gators effort was filled with errors, lulls and miscues. And they might have lost the game if it were not for defensive tackle Michai Boireau's interception with :21 seconds remaining. The Gators team's record was a modest 3-4 thus far. Following the game athletic director Scott Strickland decided to make a change at football coach.

FLORIDA FIRED BILLY NAPIER

Florida owes Napier about $21 million dollars. Half is due within 30 days. The rest will be spread out in summer installments over the next three years. The Gators are still paying former coach Dan Mullen and when they hire his replacement they will be paying three coaches for the second time in seven years. They found themselves in the same predicament with Will Muschamp, Jim McElwain and Mullen.

Meanwhile we've already seen high profile teams fire their football coaches at Penn State, UCLA and Virginia Tech. Colorado State fired their coach yesterday. There are rumblings at Florida State and Auburn. Michigan State seems unhappy with Jonathan Smith's progress. And then there is Luke Fickell at Wisconsin. The Badgers have not scored in 8 quarters and might not have another win on their schedule. And yet their athletic director told the players Fickell will be back next season. Crazy stuff.

So we will talk about the fact that Florida fired Billy Napier and we will catch up on the entire college football weekend. Tune in weekdays to Craig Shemon and Company from 2-6 pm on ESPN Southwest Florida.

Billy NapierCollege FootballFlorida Gators
Craig ShemonEditor
Craig Shemon has been hosting afternoons on ESPN Southwest Florida since 2017. Prior to that he was a nationally syndicated host in Los Angeles at FOX Sports Radio and in Houston at Yahoo! Sports Radio. Along the way Craig did play-by-play for the NFL on FOX, NFL Europe, Big Ten Network, and The Citadel Radio Network. Craig is a native Detroiter and Indiana University graduate. He has been known to proudly display his Detroit and IU fandom on the air. Craig likes to write about athletes, create quizzes, and covers big sports headlines.
Related Stories
Marcel Reed #10 of the Texas A&amp;M Aggies
College FootballSEC Lands Three Teams in AP Top 5 as Texas A&M Jumps to No. 3Diana Beasley
DJ Lagway #2 of the Florida Gators warms up before the start of a game. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)
College FootballMS State vs Florida Odds, Spread, and TotalLaura Bernheim
Byrum Brown #17 of the South Florida Bulls throws during a game. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
College FootballFlorida Atlantic vs South Florida Odds, Spread, and TotalsEzra Bernstein
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the
app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!


About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub