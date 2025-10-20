Florida Fired Billy Napier! Who’s Next?

Florida fired Billy Napier Sunday. Despite winning their football game Saturday against Mississippi State the Gators effort was filled with errors, lulls and miscues. And they might have lost the game if it were not for defensive tackle Michai Boireau's interception with :21 seconds remaining. The Gators team's record was a modest 3-4 thus far. Following the game athletic director Scott Strickland decided to make a change at football coach.

Florida owes Napier about $21 million dollars. Half is due within 30 days. The rest will be spread out in summer installments over the next three years. The Gators are still paying former coach Dan Mullen and when they hire his replacement they will be paying three coaches for the second time in seven years. They found themselves in the same predicament with Will Muschamp, Jim McElwain and Mullen.

Meanwhile we've already seen high profile teams fire their football coaches at Penn State, UCLA and Virginia Tech. Colorado State fired their coach yesterday. There are rumblings at Florida State and Auburn. Michigan State seems unhappy with Jonathan Smith's progress. And then there is Luke Fickell at Wisconsin. The Badgers have not scored in 8 quarters and might not have another win on their schedule. And yet their athletic director told the players Fickell will be back next season. Crazy stuff.