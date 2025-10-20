Dolphins Fall to 1-6 After Getting Dominated by Browns 31-6, Coach McDaniel Under Pressure

The Browns demolished Miami 31-6 on Sunday, sending the Dolphins further into crisis at 1-6. After throwing three picks, Tua Tagovailoa sat on the sidelines as Quinn Ewers closed out the game.

"If I'm thinking about having a job, I need to be doing my job. I think it's offensive to all coaches, players and the organization if I'm spending that precious time thinking about myself," said Mike McDaniel to Yahoo Sports.

Cleveland's defense completely stifled Miami's offense, which managed just two field goals. Penalties were a huge problem - the Dolphins racked up 11 flags, costing them 103 yards. They were terrible on third down, converting just once in 13 attempts.

De'Von Achane was a bright spot, running for 82 yards. On the other side, Browns rookie Quinshon Judkins ran wild against Miami's struggling defense for three touchdowns.

Around the NFL, Week 7 delivered plenty of drama. Bo Nix led an amazing Denver comeback against New York, with the Broncos putting up 33 points in the fourth quarter.

Dallas looked stronger with CeeDee Lamb back against Washington. The Chiefs steamrolled Las Vegas 31-0, with Rashee Rice boosting their passing game.

Matt LaFleur's gutsy calls helped Green Bay edge past Arizona. Jalen Hurts put on a show, carrying Philadelphia past Minnesota.

Indianapolis hurt the Chargers' playoff chances. The Rams shut down Jacksonville while Trevor Lawrence struggled to get anything going.

New England's Drake Maye shined in the win over Tennessee. Doubts grew about Justin Fields' role after the Jets benched him mid-game.