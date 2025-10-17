West Virginia Mountaineers at UCF Knights: Odds, Spread, and Total

Have the Central Florida Knights drawn a break in the schedule? Perhaps, but Orlando pigskin has not exactly shined against underdogs of recent memory. The UCF Knights will once again try to take advantage of what's in front of them when 2-4 West Virginia visits at noon EST on Saturday.

The West Virginia Mountaineers are having a bad time in the Big 12 schedule. WVU showed grit in a hard loss at Ohio and went on to trip Pittsburgh in overtime in the game to follow. Since then, however, West Virginia has lost three consecutive contests by an average margin of more than three touchdowns.

UCF is coming off a 20-11 defeat to No. 24 ranked Cincinnati that dropped the Knights back to .500. Nevertheless, Las Vegas thinks that the Knights, and especially their quarterback Cam Fancher, showed enough against the Bearcats to be installed as a double-digit point spread favorite over WVU this week.

Spread

Mountaineers +7.5 (-113)

Knights -7.5 (-104)

Money line

Mountaineers +245

Knights -270

Total

Over 46.5 (-113)

Under 46.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 17, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

West Virginia Mountaineers at UCF Knights Betting Trends

The UCF Knights are just 5-10 ATS in the last 15 games.

Central Florida has lost six games in a row to Big 12 opponents.

West Virginia is only 1-4 in its last five contests.

West Virginia Mountaineers at UCF Knights Injury Reports

West Virginia Mountaineers

Wide receiver Jaden Bray is out with an undisclosed injury.

Running back Jahiem White is out with a knee injury.

Quarterback Nicco Marchiol is questionable with a foot injury.

Quarterback Jaylen Henderson is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

UCF Knights

Running back Taevion Swint is out with a knee injury.

Wide receiver Ric'Darious Farmer is out with an undisclosed injury.

Offensive guard Justin Royes is out with an undisclosed injury.

Quarterback Jacurri Brown is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

West Virginia Mountaineers at UCF Knights Predictions and Picks

The oddsmakers are also encouraged by Fancher's healthy appearance after a back injury slowed the UCF signal-caller down in late summer. Fancher may have only been awarded the starting job as he recovered from that injury, and yet his fresher legs in the last tilt showed that UCF made the right determination on a QB whose dual-threat skills echo Orlando's best quarterbacks of the past.

How much have WVU's betting odds against UCF been determined by doom-and-gloom this time? "The West Virginia fan base dreamt of Rich Rodriguez returning to his post as the head coach in Morgantown," writes Schuyler Callihan of Between the Eers. Well, it happened, but after just six games, there's a hopeless feeling around the state."