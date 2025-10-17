Florida State vs Stanford Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Florida State Seminoles will attempt to break their three-game losing streak when they face Stanford on Saturday. What began as an incredibly promising campaign has turned into a disastrous one for Florida State, with losses to Virginia and Pittsburgh knocking them from the rankings. Stanford only has a couple of wins on the year, but it has a good chance to knock off a reeling FSU team at home in this contest.

One of the bright spots for the Seminoles has been quarterback Tommy Castellanos. The senior has done it all for FSU's offense, tossing nine touchdowns and rushing for four more while piloting an offense that has consistently produced at a high level. The defense is another story. The 'Noles allowed 34 points to Pitt and 46 to Virginia, putting their offense in a hole even Castellanos could not lead them out of. A better defensive showing should be on the way against a mediocre Stanford attack.

That Stanford offense has struggled every time it has faced an opponent of any quality. Southern Methodist held Stanford to 10 points, and Virginia only allowed 20. Quarterback Ben Gulbrason has not taken care of the ball well, throwing four interceptions to only six touchdowns, and the run game behind back Micah Ford has only been moderately efficient. Keeping pace with FSU will be an extremely tall order for Stanford on Saturday.

Spread

Florida State -17.5 (-113)

Stanford +17.5 (-104)

Money line

Florida State -809

Stanford +669

Totals

Over 54.5 (+100)

Under 54.5 (-117)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 17, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Florida State vs Stanford Betting Trends

The Seminoles have failed to cover three times in a row.

The Seminoles did not cover in their lone road game.

The over is 5-1 in FSU's games.

Stanford is 1-5 ATS this season.

Stanford is 1-1 ATS when playing at home.

The over is 4-2 in Stanford's games this year.

Florida State vs Stanford Injury Reports

Florida State Seminoles

Jayvan Boggs, WR - Questionable.

Randy Pittman Jr., TE - Questionable.

Squirrel White, WR - Questionable.

Micah Pettis, RT - Questionable.

Quindarrius Jones, CB - Out.

Stanford Cardinal

Zak Yamouchi, G - Questionable.

Cam Richardson, CB - Questionable.

Florida State vs Stanford Prediction and Pick

The Seminoles are obviously heavy favorites for a reason, and they should coast to a victory here. Even with their recent defensive struggles, there is little reason to think that Stanford's attack can keep pace with what is still one of the better attacks in all of college football. However, the spread is a pretty big one, making it best to stay away from FSU there.