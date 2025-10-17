Florida Atlantic vs South Florida Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Florida Atlantic Owls will make the four-hour bus ride north to take on the South Florida Bulls on Saturday. FAU started the season on a bad note, losing three of its first four contests, but has since rebounded to win two in a row, albeit against subpar competition. The Bulls, on the other hand, have been far better than anyone expected, going 5-1, with their only loss coming against Miami.

The Owls have a couple of major problems, but the biggest is the defense. Even in a win, FAU allowed 33 points to a UAB team that had no business scoring that much, and the blowout loss to Memphis was spearheaded by a 55-point showing from the Tigers. Offensively, quarterback Caden Veltkamp has had a ton of trouble avoiding turnovers, tossing nine interceptions compared to 14 touchdowns. Losing the turnover battle would almost seal FAU's fate against a more talented USF squad.

This looks like a dream matchup for the Bulls. Quarterback Byrum Brown has led the offense to score 54 or more points in each of the last three games, shredding defenses both through the air and on the ground. The three-headed monster at running back has also seen its fair share of success, with backs Sam Franklin and Alvon Isaac highlighting a well-balanced rushing attack. It would be a shock to see FAU slow down any facet of this attack.

Spread

FAU +21.5 (-117)

South Florida -21.5 (-+00)

Money line

FAU +1011

South Florida -1567

Totals

Over 72.5 (-117)

Under 72.5 (+100)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 17, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

FAU vs South Florida Betting Trends

The Owls are 3-3 ATS this year.

The Owls are 1-2 ATS when they play on the road.

The over is 4-2 in FAU's games this season.

The Bulls are 5-1 ATS this season.

The Bulls have covered in every single one of their home games.

The over has cashed in USF's last four games.

FAU vs South Florida Injury Reports

Florida Atlantic Owls

Alex Atcavage, G - Questionable.

Xavier Terrell, RB - Questionable.

South Florida Bulls

No injuries of note.

FAU vs South Florida Prediction and Pick

Thomas Pemberton of Picks and Parlays writes, "Both South Florida and Florida Atlantic will put their win streaks on the line this weekend. The Bulls are 5-1 ATS. While the Owls are 3-3 ATS. South Florida has scored at least 53 points in three straight games. The Bulls have scored 63 points in two of those three games. Lay the points with South Florida at home."