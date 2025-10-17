Flacco Throws for 342 Yards as Bengals Beat Steelers 33-31

Joe Flacco lit it up with 342 yards and three touchdowns as the Cincinnati Bengals edged past Pittsburgh 33-31 at Paycor Stadium.

Cincinnati broke their four-game losing streak, moving to 3-4 this season. The game came down to the wire when Evan McPherson nailed a 36-yard field goal.

"It's honestly good having him here for us. Organization made a big jump on him. We believed in him. We got him. He came in, doing his thing and showing off for us," said Ja'Marr Chase to ESPN.

Chase made team history by hauling in 16 catches for 161 yards and a touchdown. His ninth game over 150 yards put him ahead of Jerry Rice, taking second place in NFL history through five years.

In an unusual NFL matchup, both teams fielded quarterbacks over 40. Flacco connected on 31 of 47 passes, playing mistake-free football in his first start.

On the ground, Chase Brown ripped off 108 yards in just 11 carries. It marked Brown's second time hitting the 100-yard mark this year.

The Steelers took the lead when Pat Freiermuth broke loose for a 68-yard touchdown late in the fourth. He ended with 106 yards on four catches, while Jaylen Warren pounded out 127 yards rushing.

"It's easy for him. And it's not, because he's putting in the work. He's so experienced in this situation. You gain a lot of confidence from that because he goes out there [and] it's not too big," said head coach Zac Taylor.

Flacco tied Ken Anderson's record with his 11th win against Pittsburgh. Fans paid tribute to Cleveland, chanting throughout key plays.

"It felt like I might not [get back], to be honest with you... It's pretty special," Flacco said. "I can't wait to talk to my wife tonight and just hear it in her voice... Talking to [family] reminds you of how special this is."