Dolphins vs Browns: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Miami Dolphins will try to end their two-game losing streak and tighten up that defense against the Cleveland Browns.

The Dolphins are 1-5 and just lost to the Los Angeles Chargers 29-27. It was a close first half and then Miami went down 13 points. The Dolphins were able to come back and take the lead with 46 seconds left, but ended up losing on a field goal. Miami lost in time of possession and turnovers were 3-to-1. The rushing defense was 5-for-7 and the offense went 2-for-3 in the red zone. The third down conversions were decent, and they lost in total yards, 403-341. Turnovers and the defense not coming up clutch in the big moments were the main reasons for the loss.

The Browns are 1-5 and just lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 23-9. It was a close game until the Steelers started getting touchdowns, while the Browns only kicked field goals. Cleveland lost in total yards, 335-248. The Browns didn't turn the ball over, were 0-for-3 in the red zone, and the Steelers were 1-for-1 in the red zone. This game was all about the more efficient offense and strong finishing drives, and the Browns just couldn't do that, despite having a decent number of chances.

Spread

Dolphins +2.5 (+104)

Browns -2.5 (-113)

Money line

Dolphins +127

Browns -133

Total

OVER 37.5 (-104)

UNDER 37.5 (-117)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 17, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Dolphins vs Browns Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in five of Miami's last five games.

Miami is 1-6 SU in its last seven games.

Miami is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 games against Cleveland.

Cleveland is 2-10 ATS in its last 12 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Cleveland's last 11 games.

Cleveland is 1-11 SU in its last 12 games.

Dolphins vs Browns Injury Reports

Miami Dolphins

Jason Sanders, PK - Injured reserve

Jordyn Brooks, LB - Questionable

Tyrel Dodson, LB - Questionable

Elijah Campbell, S - Questionable

Dante Trader Jr., S - Questionable

Aaron Brewer, G - Questionable

Darren Waller, TE - Questionable

Liam Eichenberg, OT - Out

Austin Jackson, G - Injured reserve

James Daniels, G - Injured reserve

Tyreek Hill, WR - Injured reserve

Jason Marshall Jr., CB - Injured reserve

Andrew Meyer, C - Injured reserve

Yodny Cajuste, OT - Injured reserve

Germain Ifedi, G - Injured reserve

Alexander Mattison, RB - Injured reserve

Jalin Conyers, TE - Injured reserve

Kader Kohou, CB - Injured reserve

Obinna Eze, OT - Injured reserve

Artie Burns, CB - Injured reserve

Jason Maitre, CB - Injured reserve

Cleveland Browns

David Njoku, TE - Questionable

Blake Whiteheart, TE - Questionable

Jerry Jeudy, WR - Questionable

Shelby Harris, DT - Questionable

Deshaun Watson, QB - Out

Myles Garrett, DE - Questionable

Mike Hall Jr., DT - Questionable

Cam Robinson, OT - Questionable

Gage Larvadain, WR - Questionable

Jack Conklin, OT - Questionable

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, DE - Questionable

Cedric Tillman, WR - Injured reserve

DeAndre Carter, WR - Injured reserve

Dawand Jones, OT - Injured reserve

Winston Reid, LB - Injured reserve

Cade McDonald, WR - Injured reserve

Nathaniel Watson, LB - Injured reserve

Anthony Kendall, CB - Injured reserve

Martin Emerson Jr., CB - Injured reserve

Justin Osborne, C - Injured reserve

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB - Out

Dolphins vs Browns Predictions and Picks

Miami is currently ranked 21st in passing yards, 27th in rushing yards, 18th in points scored, and tied for 29th in points against. The Dolphins' offense has been inconsistent for most of the season, but tight end Darren Waller has been a bright spot. Miami leads the all-time series against the Browns 13-9 and has won four of the last five matchups. The offense needs to find their game early, instead of in the second half. The defense will try to win the clutch moments and give their team some momentum.

Cleveland is currently 26th in passing yards, 28th in rushing yards, 32nd in points scored, and tied for 21st in points against. The Browns' offense has really struggled and the most points they scored in a game was 17. They have had a mix of close losses and one-sided ones. The passing defense is one of their few strengths, and they will try to turn around that red zone offense from last week's game. At least Cleveland has been taking care of the ball and maybe good defense can lead to a better offense.

Best Bet: Dolphins Money line