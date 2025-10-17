ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Buccaneers’ Star Receiver Mike Evans Returns to Practice After Hamstring Injury

Diana Beasley
Mike Evans got back on the practice field Wednesday, ending his time away due to a hamstring problem. The timing couldn't be better for a Tampa Bay offense struggling with injuries.

The star receiver signed a new two-year, $52 million contract with Tampa in March 2024. He proved his value to the team in 2024 when he reached a major milestone, becoming the eleventh NFL player to catch 100 touchdown passes.

That same year, he matched Jerry Rice's record of consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. This feat puts him among the greatest receivers in NFL history.

Hamstring problems have been a recurring issue for Evans. These injuries kept him out of games during parts of the 2024 and 2025 seasons, hurting the team's offensive output.

Team doctors will keep a close eye on him. Previous returns from similar injuries followed a pattern - limited snaps and reduced numbers in his first few games back.

With challenging games coming up, Tampa Bay needs everyone healthy. Evans' comeback could jump-start the offense, especially given his ability to score touchdowns.

The coaches face a tough decision. They need to get production from their top receiver while keeping him healthy. History shows they've been careful when bringing him back to full speed.

Without their go-to player, the Bucs' offense struggled. Now that he's back, they have their reliable playmaker ready to help get things rolling again.

