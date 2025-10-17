Buccaneers’ Star Receiver Mike Evans Returns to Practice After Hamstring Injury

Mike Evans got back on the practice field Wednesday, ending his time away due to a hamstring problem. The timing couldn't be better for a Tampa Bay offense struggling with injuries.

The star receiver signed a new two-year, $52 million contract with Tampa in March 2024. He proved his value to the team in 2024 when he reached a major milestone, becoming the eleventh NFL player to catch 100 touchdown passes.

That same year, he matched Jerry Rice's record of consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. This feat puts him among the greatest receivers in NFL history.

Hamstring problems have been a recurring issue for Evans. These injuries kept him out of games during parts of the 2024 and 2025 seasons, hurting the team's offensive output.

Team doctors will keep a close eye on him. Previous returns from similar injuries followed a pattern - limited snaps and reduced numbers in his first few games back.

With challenging games coming up, Tampa Bay needs everyone healthy. Evans' comeback could jump-start the offense, especially given his ability to score touchdowns.

The coaches face a tough decision. They need to get production from their top receiver while keeping him healthy. History shows they've been careful when bringing him back to full speed.