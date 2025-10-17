ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Awesome College Football Schedule This Weekend

Craig Shemon
Awesome College Football Schedule

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – JANUARY 02: Jayden Daniels #5 of the LSU Tigers talks with head coach Brian Kelly during the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against the Purdue Boilermakers at Camping World Stadium on January 02, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

We have another awesome college football schedule this weekend. A solid SEC matchup kicks us off at noon with #10 LSU at #17 Vanderbilt. Brian Kelly will try to help his Tigers avoid a second loss this season while brash Vandy QB Diego Pavia will attempt to back up his talk with a great performance.

Elsewhere #5 Ole Miss travels to #9 Georgia as a couple of coaches from the Nick Saban coaching tree battle it out. Also, Lane Kiffin and Kirby Smart are good for a good quote or two along the way. The SEC fun continues with a nightcap as #11 Tennessee travels to #6 Alabama in what should be an electric atmosphere.

There is another night cap you need to see that will burn up your remote control. Or, perhaps require a two TV set up! And that's #20 USC at #13 Notre Dame. This rivalry has been taking place for 100 years. But it looks like it will come to an end next year.

AWESOME COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Other interesting games that will require our attention include Penn State at Iowa. The Nittany Lions dropped three in a row, lost their starting QB, and fired head coach James Franklin. Things could get worse before they get better. Another game to note is #1 Ohio State at Wisconsin to see what the final margin will be. The Badgers just lost 37-0 to Iowa and the Buckeyes beating will be worse. It may be so bad that it could be the final straw for Luke Fickell in Madison. There are too many interesting story lines to count as the awesome college football schedule heats up!

College Football
Craig ShemonEditor
Craig Shemon has been hosting afternoons on ESPN Southwest Florida since 2017. Prior to that he was a nationally syndicated host in Los Angeles at FOX Sports Radio and in Houston at Yahoo! Sports Radio. Along the way Craig did play-by-play for the NFL on FOX, NFL Europe, Big Ten Network, and The Citadel Radio Network. Craig is a native Detroiter and Indiana University graduate. He has been known to proudly display his Detroit and IU fandom on the air. Craig likes to write about athletes, create quizzes, and covers big sports headlines.
Related Stories
DJ Lagway #2 of the Florida Gators warms up before the start of a game. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)
College FootballMS State vs Florida Odds, Spread, and TotalLaura Bernheim
Byrum Brown #17 of the South Florida Bulls throws during a game. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
College FootballFlorida Atlantic vs South Florida Odds, Spread, and TotalsEzra Bernstein
Ousmane Kromah #32 of the Florida State Seminoles catches a pass during a game. (Jason Clark/Getty Images)
College FootballFlorida State vs Stanford Odds, Spread, and TotalsEzra Bernstein
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the
app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!


About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub