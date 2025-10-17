ORLANDO, FLORIDA – JANUARY 02: Jayden Daniels #5 of the LSU Tigers talks with head coach Brian Kelly during the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against the Purdue Boilermakers at Camping World Stadium on January 02, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

We have another awesome college football schedule this weekend. A solid SEC matchup kicks us off at noon with #10 LSU at #17 Vanderbilt. Brian Kelly will try to help his Tigers avoid a second loss this season while brash Vandy QB Diego Pavia will attempt to back up his talk with a great performance.

Elsewhere #5 Ole Miss travels to #9 Georgia as a couple of coaches from the Nick Saban coaching tree battle it out. Also, Lane Kiffin and Kirby Smart are good for a good quote or two along the way. The SEC fun continues with a nightcap as #11 Tennessee travels to #6 Alabama in what should be an electric atmosphere.

There is another night cap you need to see that will burn up your remote control. Or, perhaps require a two TV set up! And that's #20 USC at #13 Notre Dame. This rivalry has been taking place for 100 years. But it looks like it will come to an end next year.