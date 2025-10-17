We have another awesome college football schedule this weekend. A solid SEC matchup kicks us off at noon with #10 LSU at #17 Vanderbilt. Brian Kelly will try to help his Tigers avoid a second loss this season while brash Vandy QB Diego Pavia will attempt to back up his talk with a great performance.
Elsewhere #5 Ole Miss travels to #9 Georgia as a couple of coaches from the Nick Saban coaching tree battle it out. Also, Lane Kiffin and Kirby Smart are good for a good quote or two along the way. The SEC fun continues with a nightcap as #11 Tennessee travels to #6 Alabama in what should be an electric atmosphere.
There is another night cap you need to see that will burn up your remote control. Or, perhaps require a two TV set up! And that's #20 USC at #13 Notre Dame. This rivalry has been taking place for 100 years. But it looks like it will come to an end next year.
AWESOME COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Other interesting games that will require our attention include Penn State at Iowa. The Nittany Lions dropped three in a row, lost their starting QB, and fired head coach James Franklin. Things could get worse before they get better. Another game to note is #1 Ohio State at Wisconsin to see what the final margin will be. The Badgers just lost 37-0 to Iowa and the Buckeyes beating will be worse. It may be so bad that it could be the final straw for Luke Fickell in Madison. There are too many interesting story lines to count as the awesome college football schedule heats up!