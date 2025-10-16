ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Old Time Quarterback Battle Tonight

Craig Shemon
Old Time Quarterback Battle
Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

It's an old time quarterback battle tonight on Thursday Night Football while the Steelers face the Bengals. 41 year old Aaron Rodgers will lead the Steelers into Cincinnati while newly acquired 40 year old Joe Flacco leads the Bengals. That's 81 years of quarterback. The two of them each have a Super Bowl win and both were named Super Bowl MVP's.

Rodgers' glory years came with the Green Bay Packers. After two, mostly injury filled, seasons with the New York Jets, Rodgers landed with the Steelers. A player's career only lasts as long as teams want to pay him to play. The Steelers were the only team left that showed interest in Rodgers. So here he is and things worked out well so far. The Steelers are off to a 4-1 start.

Flacco made his name with the Baltimore Ravens until 2018. Since then he bounced around with the Denver Broncos, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, back to the Jets, the Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts, and back to the Browns.

OLD TIME QUARTERBACK BATTLE

But a few weeks ago, the Cincinnati Bengals acquired Flacco in a trade. They lost Joe Burrow to a long term injury and back up Jake Browning proved he is no longer an NFL-caliber QB. So here comes Flacco to the rescue. The Bengals season is on the brink. The currently sit at 2-4 in the standings and need a win. Both teams tonight are in the AFC North.

Tonight's game has a few nick-names based on these two old QB's. The Geezer Bowl. The Icy Hot Bowl. The Ben Gay Bowl. Take your pick. But we will watch. It is an old time quarterback battle. And for all the latest NFL talk and analysis tune in each weekday to Craig Shemon and Company from 2-6 pm on ESPN Southwest Florida.

Aaron RodgersCincinatti Bengas Pittsburgh SteelersJoe FlaccoNFLThursday Night football
Craig ShemonEditor
Craig Shemon has been hosting afternoons on ESPN Southwest Florida since 2017. Prior to that he was a nationally syndicated host in Los Angeles at FOX Sports Radio and in Houston at Yahoo! Sports Radio. Along the way Craig did play-by-play for the NFL on FOX, NFL Europe, Big Ten Network, and The Citadel Radio Network. Craig is a native Detroiter and Indiana University graduate. He has been known to proudly display his Detroit and IU fandom on the air. Craig likes to write about athletes, create quizzes, and covers big sports headlines.
Related Stories
Dillon Gabriel #8 of the Cleveland Browns is tackled by Patrick Queen #6 of the Pittsburgh Steelers
NFLNFL Players Union Calls for Action After Players Get Hurt on Rough Pittsburgh FieldDiana Beasley
Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins
NFLDolphins QB Tagovailoa Apologizes for Calling Out Teammates PubliclyDiana Beasley
Former New York Jets player Nick Mangold
NFLSeven-Time Pro Bowl Center Nick Mangold Looking for Type O Kidney DonorDiana Beasley
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the
app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!


About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub