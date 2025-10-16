It's an old time quarterback battle tonight on Thursday Night Football while the Steelers face the Bengals. 41 year old Aaron Rodgers will lead the Steelers into Cincinnati while newly acquired 40 year old Joe Flacco leads the Bengals. That's 81 years of quarterback. The two of them each have a Super Bowl win and both were named Super Bowl MVP's.

Rodgers' glory years came with the Green Bay Packers. After two, mostly injury filled, seasons with the New York Jets, Rodgers landed with the Steelers. A player's career only lasts as long as teams want to pay him to play. The Steelers were the only team left that showed interest in Rodgers. So here he is and things worked out well so far. The Steelers are off to a 4-1 start.

Flacco made his name with the Baltimore Ravens until 2018. Since then he bounced around with the Denver Broncos, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, back to the Jets, the Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts, and back to the Browns.

OLD TIME QUARTERBACK BATTLE

But a few weeks ago, the Cincinnati Bengals acquired Flacco in a trade. They lost Joe Burrow to a long term injury and back up Jake Browning proved he is no longer an NFL-caliber QB. So here comes Flacco to the rescue. The Bengals season is on the brink. The currently sit at 2-4 in the standings and need a win. Both teams tonight are in the AFC North.