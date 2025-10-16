Florida Panthers vs New Jersey Devils Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Florida Panthers will continue their road trip when they visit the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night. The Panthers started off their Stanley Cup defense on a strong note, winning three straight games, but have since dropped two in a row, including a 4-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings. The Devils have only played three games, losing the first and winning two in a row. These teams come into this contest on opposite ends of the momentum spectrum, which should make for an interesting battle.

The Panthers may have lost a couple in a row, but there is not much reason for real concern. Detroit scored a goal in a power play and another against an empty net on Wednesday, circumstances that should be easily correctable for the defending champions. The Devils have been a strong defensive team so far, but their somewhat lackluster offense should allow the Panthers to keep this game close, regardless of their own offensive production.

The extremely physical nature of hockey means that days off are a coveted privilege for every team. The Devils have not played since Monday, ensuring that their lineup is ready to take on a heavy minutes load as they try to knock off one of the best teams in the NHL. The Panthers, on the other hand, are on the second night of a back-to-back, so attrition should help New Jersey succeed in every facet of the game.

Spread

Panthers +1.5 (-186)

Devils -1.5 (+162)

Money line

Panthers +139

Devils -154

Totals

Over 6 (-101)

Under 6 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 16, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Panthers vs Devils Betting Trends

The Panthers are 3-2 ATS this season.

The Panthers have failed to cover in both of their road games.

The under is 3-2 in Florida's games.

The Devils are 2-1 ATS this year.

The Devils will play their first game at home in this contest.

The over is 2-1 in New Jersey's games.

Panthers vs Devils Injury Reports

Florida Panthers

Matthew Tkachuk, LW - Out.

Tomas Nosek, LW - Out.

Aleksander Barkov, C - Out.

Dmitry Kulikov, D - Out.

New Jersey Devils

Evgenii Dadanov, RW - Out.

Johnathon Kovacevic, D - Out.

Jake Allen, G - Day-to-Day.

Zack McEwan, RW - Out.

Jacob Markstrom, G - Out.

Panthers vs Devils Prediction and Pick

Thomas Pemberton of Picks and Parlays writes, "The Florida Panthers are in a tough spot playing back-to-back road games. The Devils will be hyped to finally play their home opener after playing their first three games on the road. Watch for a low-scoring physical game. Watch for New Jersey to grind out a home win."