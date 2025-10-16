Dolphins QB Tagovailoa Apologizes for Calling Out Teammates Publicly

Miami's quarterback Tua Tagovailoa took back his public criticism Wednesday about players skipping team meetings after their Week 6 loss to Los Angeles.

"I've made a mistake and I'm owning up to that right now," Tua told ESPN. He emphasized that team issues should stay inside the locker room.

The quarterback's comments came as Miami fell to a 1-5 start - their worst since 2021. Coach McDaniel labeled the post-game remarks as "misguided" and inappropriate for public discussion.

After his remarks about low attendance at player-only meetings created tension, Tua sat down with team leaders. Most players stayed quiet when reporters asked for their thoughts.

Defense captain Zach Sieler admitted they've had issues with meeting attendance. Still, he noted how this team works together to build trust.

With their rough start matching the 2021 season's opening struggles, the heat is on in Miami. That season, they bounced back from 1-7 to end up 9-8, missing the playoffs by a hair.

While his quick apology earned respect from veterans who got his frustration, the quarterback's outburst raised concerns about team chemistry. His honest apology showed growth, even after the initial slip-up.

Young quarterbacks face challenges while learning to lead their teams. Miami's big offseason moves created huge expectations for 2024.