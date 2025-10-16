Boxing Legend Ricky Hatton Dead at 46, Found to Have Taken His Own Life

Two-time world champion Ricky Hatton was found dead at his home in Hyde, Greater Manchester on September 14. Manchester Coroner's Court determined it was suicide after his manager, Paul Speak, discovered him when he didn't show up for a planned event.

"I tried to kill myself several times," the British boxer told Yahoo Sports in 2016, opening up about his struggles with depression.

The 46-year-old passed away just weeks before his expected comeback fight on December 13. He was supposed to head to Dubai the day they found him.

Senior coroner Alison Mutch opened the inquest but moved it to March 20, 2026. The boxing star was last seen alive on September 12.

His battle with depression started after losses to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2007 and Manny Pacquiao in 2009. During his career, he won world titles at light-welterweight and welterweight.

His impressive record boasted 45 wins - 32 by knockout - with just three losses. His biggest victory came in 2005 when he defeated Kostya Tszyu to grab the IBF super-lightweight belt.

Recognized as the top fighter in 2005, he collected titles from IBF, WBA, and Ring Magazine during an amazing 15-year run from 1997 to 2012.

Manchester's streets were packed with mourners paying their last respects to "The Hitman" and "The People's Champion" at his funeral.