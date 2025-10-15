ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Yankees Let Go of Two Coaches After Playoff Loss

Diana Beasley
first base coach Travis Chapman
Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

In a quick decision, the Yankees fired bullpen coach Mike Harkey and first base coach Travis Chapman after getting knocked out of the playoffs by Toronto in the American League Division Series.

The coaching changes follow a tough year for pitching. Even after picking up solid pitchers like Bednar, Doval, and Bird during the season, Yankees pitchers struggled with a 4.37 ERA, which jumped to 6.15 in October. The bullpen's poor performance was unusual for a typically strong unit.

Harkey, a longtime Yankees coach, had two runs leading the relief pitchers - first from 2008-2013, then 2016-2025. His pitching staff was among the best in baseball until their recent downturn.

The team's poor infield defense led to Chapman's dismissal. Key mistakes in the field cost them games throughout 2025. He'd been coaching first base and infielders since 2022 after working with minor league players.

More staff changes might be coming. Hitting coach James Rowson got permission to talk with Minnesota about their manager job after they parted ways with Rocco Baldelli.



The team hasn't made up their mind about keeping pitching coach Matt Blake, catching coordinator Tanner Swanson, bench coach Brad Ausmus or third base coach Luis Rojas. They're still waiting to hear their fate as performance reviews continue.

This is the biggest coaching shakeup since Aaron Boone put his staff together in 2022. The quick firings show the Yankees won't put up with early playoff exits.

SNY reported it first, with Sports Illustrated backing up the story. The team hasn't said anything about other possible changes.

New York Yankees
Diana BeasleyWriter
