Seven-Time Pro Bowl Center Nick Mangold Looking for Type O Kidney Donor

Nick Mangold, who led the New York Jets' offensive line for years, desperately needs a type O kidney donor. The 41-year-old began dialysis this summer when his genetic condition, first discovered in 2006, suddenly got much worse.

The star NFL veteran asks potential donors to visit Columbia's surgery department website. Anyone interested in helping should use his name and January 13, 1984 birthdate when signing up.

Medical guidelines prevent his family members from donating. The former Jets star, who played 11 seasons snapping the ball and guarding quarterbacks, can't receive a kidney from relatives. This unusual genetic condition was initially found when teams drafted him in the first round.

Despite his health problems, the Ohio State star kept pushing forward. He played every game his rookie year, showing toughness by playing 16 games straight in four of his first five NFL seasons.

His numbers show just how good he was. For eight years, Pro Football Focus rated him among the top three centers - twice picking him as the NFL's best. Playing 164 games puts him at number 12 for the Jets, with just five linemen ahead of him.

At Ohio State, he dominated. The All-American center helped drive the Buckeyes to win the 2002 national title. His NFL career started strong - he nearly won Rookie of the Year, something centers rarely achieve.

The Jets honored him in 2022, putting his name in their Ring of Honor. His request for help brings attention to organ donation needs, especially for people with rare blood types who face longer waits for matches.