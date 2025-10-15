Ronaldo Nets Twice as Portugal Draws 2-2 with Hungary, Moving Closer to 1,000 Career Goals

In an exciting match against Hungary, Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice to break the World Cup qualifying goals record. His impressive display brought his total to 41 qualifying goals - something never achieved before in soccer history.

At 40, the forward's brilliant showing pushed his career goals to 947. He's now just 53 goals away from an incredible milestone: 1,000 competitive goals. But Hungary's Dominik Szoboszlai had different ideas, scoring late to keep Portugal from securing qualification.

For his national team, Ronaldo's count now sits at 143. His journey to 41 qualifying goals came across 50 games, beating Carlos Ruiz's previous record.

Former Manchester United coach René Meulensteen said to [SOURCE]: "He will be remembered for 1,000 goals, but if it is done in a spectacular manner, if it would be done for Portugal, if you would have had a choice, then probably you would say yeah let's do it for Portugal. The world will be watching... Can you imagine being the goalkeeper? You want to let it in don't you? Because you're going to be remembered as the goalkeeper that let Cristiano's thousandth goal in."

The pressure was high in this UEFA World Cup Qualifiers 2025/26 game. Both sides needed points to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

Over twenty years of excellence, he's won five Champions League titles and led leagues in four different countries. His success spans both club soccer and international play.

While most players slow down at 40, Ronaldo keeps scoring more than anyone else on his team. His ability to find the net seems ageless.