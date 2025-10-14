NFL Suspends Lions’ Branch One Game for Smith-Schuster Fight

The NFL hit Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch with a one-game suspension and took away his pay after he punched Kansas City Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster in the head during the final moments of Sunday's 30-17 defeat.

"The conduct reflected poorly on the NFL and has no place in our game," said NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan to Yahoo Sports.

Branch owned up to his actions. "Childish," he admitted, blaming his frustration over refs missing a call earlier in the game.

Branch could keep his $76,611 paycheck by appealing. One of three former NFL stars - Derek Brooks, Ramon Foster, or Jordy Nelson - will review the case.

The NFL moved quickly, announcing the punishment just 24 hours after the incident. They emphasized rules about player safety and good sportsmanship. Branch can't play again until after the Lions take on Tampa Bay on October 20.

Branch has been in hot water before. He racked up seven fines last year, plus three more this season for aggressive play and bad behavior.

Previous NFL punishments show mixed results. Cleveland's Myles Garrett got six games in 2019 for hitting someone with a helmet. But Green Bay's Davante Adams got off without suspension after shoving staff.