Security forces with snipers, helicopters, and special units now cover Udine as Italian officials secure the city for Tuesday's World Cup qualifier match between Italy and Israel at Stadio Friuli.

Security personnel keep watch from all sides - armed officers stand on rooftops while security barriers and checkpoints create a protective zone around the stadium. The Israeli team remains behind high walls under constant protection after critics labeled their visit "provocative."

Downtown Udine will host 10,000 pro-Palestinian protesters in the streets before the game. The demonstrators will outnumber the just 9,000 fans expected to attend in the 25,000-seat stadium.

"We are used to it but what could affect the players is the heightened emotions from what is happening back home," said Israel winger Manor Solomon to the Business Standard.

Tight restrictions impact local shops heavily. Many close completely while others must take down outdoor seating. A restriction prevents selling glass, ceramic, or metal containers that might become weapons.

This match follows recent prisoner exchanges after a Gaza ceasefire. Italian coach Gennaro Gattuso shared his thoughts: "We thank (the stadium spectators) because they will be very, very important for us and we also respect those who will be outside... We are happy that the war has been stopped," he told the Business Standard.

Officials picked Udine's isolated location and manageable venue. Police set up a restricted area where every fan must go through metal detectors and security screening.

Concerns grow about protesters coming in from Austria and Slovenia. Last year brought just 1,000 protesters - much smaller than today's expected crowds.

Both teams need important World Cup qualifying points. Italy sits in second place, three points ahead of Israel. The group winner gets the only direct spot in the 2026 World Cup.